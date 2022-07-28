https://sputniknews.com/20220728/angelina-jolies-legal-team-attempted-to-subpoena-brad-pitt-at-the-sag-awards-1097905970.html

Angelina Jolie’s Legal Team Attempted to Subpoena Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards

Pitt and Jolie divorced after just two years of marriage despite dating for ten years prior and sharing six children. In 2014, the couple were married at their winery in southern France in the village of Correns.That winery, Château Miraval Winery, which is known for its rosé, became a shared business for the couple and, according to Pitt and his legal team, the couple had an agreement that neither party would sell their share of the winery without pre-approval from the other party.In February of 2022, Pitt sued Jolie after she decided to sell her shares of the vineyard to a British billionaire named Yuri Shefler from the liquor firm Stoli. Pitt’s legal team claimed that Jolie’s decision to sell her portion of the company to this particular business person would cause Pitt to be undermined in the ownership of his estate and business.The legal team also saw issues with Pitt not being made aware of the sale and with Jolie reportedly failing to offer him the right of refusal in selling her share.Now, new information has come out that the legal battle between the famous couple was even more entangled than anyone could have guessed.Apparently, Jolie’s legal team sent process servers to several star-studded events in Hollywood, including the SAG Awards in February. However, Pitt was not in attendance at the SAG Awards for 2022 because he was not nominated for that event.However, Jolie’s legal team was desperate enough to take the gamble. The team had also planned to confront Pitt and hand him papers that would bring him back into court with his ex-wife, who is requesting paperwork related to the Château Miraval.On Friday, it was reported that a judge in Los Angeles ruled in Jolie’s favor regarding papers that Jolie’s team has been attempting to acquire for months.

