https://sputniknews.com/20220728/100-democrats-sign-letter-asking-biden-administration-to-extend-student-debt-pause-1097904703.html
100 Democrats Sign Letter Asking Biden Administration to Extend Student Debt Pause
100 Democrats Sign Letter Asking Biden Administration to Extend Student Debt Pause
Student loan repayments have been paused since March 2020 to ease the burden on borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been extended six times since... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T21:10+0000
2022-07-28T21:10+0000
2022-07-28T21:10+0000
joe biden
karine jean-pierre
student loans
student debt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_660a19a87ea154bc5a51bfff3de54ee2.jpg
Over 100 Democrats from both houses of Congress have signed a letter pleading with President Biden to extend the pause on student loan repayments, arguing that it is essential for Americans struggling with the effects of the pandemic and rising prices.Russia has not declared war on Ukraine and is engaged in a “special military operation” in defense of the breakaway Donbass republics, whose independence Moscow recognized in February 2022.The letter was led by Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Charles Schumer of New York, along with Representatives Lauren Underwood of Illinois, Tony Cardenas of California, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. It was signed by over 100 Democratic senators and representatives and was addressed to Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.Student loan repayments are set to resume on September 1. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre recently stated that Biden will make a decision by the end of August, which will leave borrowers wondering what their situation will be until the 11th hour.Left unsaid in the letter are the upcoming midterm elections and the potential effects of student loan repayments resuming in September. Many states start early voting in that month and even in states where they do not offer early voting, voters will still be feeling the effects of payments resuming when they enter polling booths in November.Democrats are largely expected to lose seats in the midterms, especially in the House of Representatives, and the resumption of student loan repayments may make the situation even more critical.During the 2020 campaign, Biden ran on immediately erasing $10,000 worth of student debt for each borrower. However, once in office, he expressed a hesitancy to do so through executive order. In April, Biden said he was considering broad student loan forgiveness and that he would have an answer “in the next couple of weeks.” Since that time, the White House has been largely silent on the issue.
https://sputniknews.com/20220514/senate-democrats-want-one-more-chance-to-push-biden-left-on-student-debt-1095500910.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_808a327b9c5b21a3b073aea4fa2837f7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, karine jean-pierre, student loans, student debt
100 Democrats Sign Letter Asking Biden Administration to Extend Student Debt Pause
Student loan repayments have been paused since March 2020 to ease the burden on borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been extended six times since. US borrowers currently hold more than $1.7 trillion in student debt collectively.
Over 100 Democrats from both houses of Congress have signed a letter
pleading with President Biden to extend the pause on student loan repayments, arguing that it is essential for Americans struggling with the effects of the pandemic and rising prices.
“Resuming student loan payments would force millions of borrowers to choose between paying their federal student loans or putting a roof over their heads, food on the table, or paying for childcare and health care,” the letter stated. “Despite significant decreases over the last month, gas prices are still high, and many borrowers still have to pay exorbitant amounts each week in order to commute to their jobs. Food prices remain high, as suppliers contend with ongoing supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine. We still have a significant childcare crisis throughout the country, which has caused already-high costs to spike to 40% of their pre-pandemic levels.”
Russia has not declared war on Ukraine and is engaged in a “special military operation” in defense of the breakaway Donbass republics, whose independence Moscow recognized in February 2022.
The letter was led by
Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Charles Schumer of New York, along with Representatives Lauren Underwood of Illinois, Tony Cardenas of California, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. It was signed by over 100 Democratic senators and representatives and was addressed to Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
Student loan repayments are set to resume on September 1. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre recently stated that Biden will make a decision by the end of August, which will leave borrowers wondering what their situation will be until the 11th hour.
“Currently, many borrowers are in limbo as they await upcoming actions from the Department,” the letter stated.
Left unsaid in the letter are the upcoming midterm elections and the potential effects of student loan repayments resuming in September. Many states start early voting in that month and even in states where they do not offer early voting, voters will still be feeling the effects of payments resuming when they enter polling booths in November.
Democrats are largely expected to lose seats in the midterms, especially in the House of Representatives, and the resumption of student loan repayments may make the situation even more critical.
During the 2020 campaign, Biden ran on immediately erasing $10,000 worth of student debt for each borrower. However, once in office, he expressed a hesitancy to do so through executive order. In April, Biden said he was considering broad student loan forgiveness and that he would have an answer
“in the next couple of weeks.” Since that time, the White House has been largely silent on the issue.