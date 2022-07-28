https://sputniknews.com/20220728/100-democrats-sign-letter-asking-biden-administration-to-extend-student-debt-pause-1097904703.html

100 Democrats Sign Letter Asking Biden Administration to Extend Student Debt Pause

100 Democrats Sign Letter Asking Biden Administration to Extend Student Debt Pause

Student loan repayments have been paused since March 2020 to ease the burden on borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been extended six times since... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T21:10+0000

2022-07-28T21:10+0000

2022-07-28T21:10+0000

joe biden

karine jean-pierre

student loans

student debt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_660a19a87ea154bc5a51bfff3de54ee2.jpg

Over 100 Democrats from both houses of Congress have signed a letter pleading with President Biden to extend the pause on student loan repayments, arguing that it is essential for Americans struggling with the effects of the pandemic and rising prices.Russia has not declared war on Ukraine and is engaged in a “special military operation” in defense of the breakaway Donbass republics, whose independence Moscow recognized in February 2022.The letter was led by Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Charles Schumer of New York, along with Representatives Lauren Underwood of Illinois, Tony Cardenas of California, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. It was signed by over 100 Democratic senators and representatives and was addressed to Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.Student loan repayments are set to resume on September 1. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre recently stated that Biden will make a decision by the end of August, which will leave borrowers wondering what their situation will be until the 11th hour.Left unsaid in the letter are the upcoming midterm elections and the potential effects of student loan repayments resuming in September. Many states start early voting in that month and even in states where they do not offer early voting, voters will still be feeling the effects of payments resuming when they enter polling booths in November.Democrats are largely expected to lose seats in the midterms, especially in the House of Representatives, and the resumption of student loan repayments may make the situation even more critical.During the 2020 campaign, Biden ran on immediately erasing $10,000 worth of student debt for each borrower. However, once in office, he expressed a hesitancy to do so through executive order. In April, Biden said he was considering broad student loan forgiveness and that he would have an answer “in the next couple of weeks.” Since that time, the White House has been largely silent on the issue.

https://sputniknews.com/20220514/senate-democrats-want-one-more-chance-to-push-biden-left-on-student-debt-1095500910.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, karine jean-pierre, student loans, student debt