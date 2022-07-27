https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-house-speaker-pelosi-to-visit-japan-in-early-august-reports-say-1097852518.html

US House Speaker Pelosi to Visit Japan in Early August, Reports Say

US House Speaker Pelosi to Visit Japan in Early August, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi may visit Japan in early August, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T11:37+0000

2022-07-27T11:37+0000

2022-07-27T11:37+0000

us

japan

nancy pelosi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081684626_0:0:2629:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_a7e99e21ff3c78117ffd63d022a4925a.jpg

According to the media outlet, the Japanese trip is drawing a lot of attention due to Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan before or after her visit to Japan.Pelosi is reportedly planning a trip to Taiwan in the coming weeks, raising serious concerns from Beijing. The visit was initially supposed to take place in April, however, it was postponed as Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19.On July 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Beijing would take decisive measures if Pelosi follows through with her visit to Taiwan. China has repeatedly criticized the US for maintaining official contacts with Taiwan, saying such actions infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.US President Joe Biden in response to the reported trip said that the military does not consider the visit a good idea in the current situation. Pelosi has declined to comment on any travel plans due to security concerns when asked about a possible visit to Taiwan.Should the visit happen, Pelosi would become the most senior US lawmaker to visit Taiwan in the 25 years since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s trip to the region in 1997.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, japan, nancy pelosi