US Congressman Calls for Adding India as Sixth NATO-Plus Member to Boost Defense Ties

The US has acknowledged India's "distinct" relationship with Russia as the Narendra Modi government refused to give in to the West's pressure by implementing

A US Congressman has pushed for establishing strong defense ties with New Delhi by altering an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to include India as the sixth member of the NATO plus countries.Ro Khanna, a representative from California's 17th Congressional District, said the amendment would provide India quick access to defense items under bilateral agreements, similar to Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Israel, and South Korea.Khanna proposed the amendment two years ago. The Democrat hoped that he could get the amendment passed in subsequent Congresses.The lawmaker successfully received approval from the House of Representatives on July 14 on his proposal to amend the NDAA that would allow India to bypass sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) over New Delhi's purchase of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia.Khanna has described the passing of the amendment on July 14 as the most significant to strengthen the US-India relationship since the 2008 civilian nuclear deal."With the rise of China and Putin, this alliance is critical for the United States," the Indian American Congressman said.The amendment needs the Senate and U.S. President Joe Biden's approval to become a law. India has conveyed to the Biden administration that it would not compromise its "national interests," declining to join the unilateral sanctions on purchasing defense items from Russia. The Donald Trump administration introduced the CAATSA to penalize countries that engage in significant defense transactions with Iran, North Korea, and Russia. India has continued its defense and trade transactions with Russia even after the Pentagon and White House officials threatened Delhi with "serious consequences".

