UK Citizen Sentenced to 10 Years in Iran Temporarily Released From Prison - Foreign Office

"The Tahbaz family have confirmed Morad has been released from Evin prison on furlough and is at their home in Tehran," the spokesman was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “Morad is a tri-national, and we continue to work closely with the US to urge the Iranian authorities to permanently release him and allow his departure from Iran.”At the same time, it is not known whether any negotiations were held between Iran and the UK or the US, which entailed such a decision, but one likely reason could be the intervention of Oman or another country, which could pay a significant bail for the release of Tahbaz, the newspaper said.Tahbaz, who holds Iranian, UK and US passports, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for alleged ties with the US leadership. He was supposed to be released back in March together with other UK citizens, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, convicted in Iran for spying for the UK, and Anoosheh Ashoori, accused by Tehran of collaborating with Israeli intelligence. However, a few days later, he was sent back to prison, according to The Guardian.Tahbaz is a founding member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation. In 2018, he was detained in Iran together with eight other persons related to the activities of the foundation.

