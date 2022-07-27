International
Breaking News: EU Court Rejects RT France's Appeal to Overturn Broadcaster's Suspension
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/turkey-infuriates-biden-over-new-ukraine-russia-grain-deal-1097824595.html
Turkey Infuriates Biden Over New Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal
Turkey Infuriates Biden Over New Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by a great group of guests to discuss the European heat wave, the militarization... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T09:15+0000
2022-07-27T09:15+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
turkey
france
nato
europe
radio
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097824427_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_18d8e40e1e74190d7d119ab6440daacb.png
Turkey Infuriates Biden Over New Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by a great group of guests to discuss the European heat wave, the militarization of space, and all things Turkey politics including how it's influencing NATO decisions.
Gerald Olivier - French-American JournalistNebojsa Malic- Serbian-American JournalistYusuf Erim - Editor-at-large at TRT World &amp; Turkish Foreign Policy ExpertIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by French-American Journalist Gerald Olivier to discuss all things European from the massive heat wave that is hitting the continent, reports of the EU easing sanctions on Russian oil, and possible peace talks between France and Russia.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic to talk about the latest domestic issues including the Biden Administrations compared to the Trump Administration, the militarization of space, and the idea of an actual nuclear war.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by expert on all things Turkey, Yusuf Erim to discuss the recently brokered grain deal between Ukraine and Russia, a recent report that said Erdogan was infuriating Biden, and Erdogan shocking the world when he said he wouldn’t oppose the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097824427_229:0:1162:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4e25cad66c16ed8d0a7abad0b7e05af9.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, fault lines, ukraine, turkey, france, nato, europe, аудио, radio, donald trump

Turkey Infuriates Biden Over New Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal

09:15 GMT 27.07.2022
Turkey Infuriates Biden Over New Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal
Subscribe
International
India
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by a great group of guests to discuss the European heat wave, the militarization of space, and all things Turkey politics including how it's influencing NATO decisions.
Gerald Olivier - French-American Journalist
Nebojsa Malic- Serbian-American Journalist
Yusuf Erim - Editor-at-large at TRT World & Turkish Foreign Policy Expert
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by French-American Journalist Gerald Olivier to discuss all things European from the massive heat wave that is hitting the continent, reports of the EU easing sanctions on Russian oil, and possible peace talks between France and Russia.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic to talk about the latest domestic issues including the Biden Administrations compared to the Trump Administration, the militarization of space, and the idea of an actual nuclear war.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by expert on all things Turkey, Yusuf Erim to discuss the recently brokered grain deal between Ukraine and Russia, a recent report that said Erdogan was infuriating Biden, and Erdogan shocking the world when he said he wouldn’t oppose the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала