Turkey Infuriates Biden Over New Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by a great group of guests to discuss the European heat wave, the militarization... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by a great group of guests to discuss the European heat wave, the militarization of space, and all things Turkey politics including how it's influencing NATO decisions.
Gerald Olivier - French-American JournalistNebojsa Malic- Serbian-American JournalistYusuf Erim - Editor-at-large at TRT World & Turkish Foreign Policy ExpertIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by French-American Journalist Gerald Olivier to discuss all things European from the massive heat wave that is hitting the continent, reports of the EU easing sanctions on Russian oil, and possible peace talks between France and Russia.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic to talk about the latest domestic issues including the Biden Administrations compared to the Trump Administration, the militarization of space, and the idea of an actual nuclear war.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by expert on all things Turkey, Yusuf Erim to discuss the recently brokered grain deal between Ukraine and Russia, a recent report that said Erdogan was infuriating Biden, and Erdogan shocking the world when he said he wouldn’t oppose the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Gerald Olivier - French-American Journalist
Nebojsa Malic- Serbian-American Journalist
Yusuf Erim - Editor-at-large at TRT World & Turkish Foreign Policy Expert
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by French-American Journalist Gerald Olivier to discuss all things European from the massive heat wave that is hitting the continent, reports of the EU easing sanctions on Russian oil, and possible peace talks between France and Russia.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic to talk about the latest domestic issues including the Biden Administrations compared to the Trump Administration, the militarization of space, and the idea of an actual nuclear war.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by expert on all things Turkey, Yusuf Erim to discuss the recently brokered grain deal between Ukraine and Russia, a recent report that said Erdogan was infuriating Biden, and Erdogan shocking the world when he said he wouldn’t oppose the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik