https://sputniknews.com/20220727/trump-says-he-plans-to-file-defamation-lawsuit-against-cnn-1097869892.html
Trump Says He Plans to File Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN
Trump Says He Plans to File Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he intends to file a defamation lawsuit against the corporate media outlet... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T23:20+0000
2022-07-27T23:20+0000
2022-07-27T23:20+0000
donald trump
cnn
defamation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096816440_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e5eb9321066d63d99f2913b1bece8025.jpg
"I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me," Trump said on Wednesday evening.Trump also said he will commence actions against other corporate media outlets that have allegedly defamed him and defrauded the public regarding the "overwhelming evidence of fraud" in the 2020 presidential election.The former US president emphasized that he will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of the United States.Trump has repeatedly said he considered the results of the 2020 presidential election in several US states to be fraudulent, robbing him of election victory and has been a subject of a political witch hunt as a result of his efforts to prove election and voter fraud.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096816440_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e4e2fa1b9e28f1984b43b78e88be1bb5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, cnn, defamation
Trump Says He Plans to File Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he intends to file a defamation lawsuit against the corporate media outlet CNN.
"I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me," Trump said on Wednesday evening.
Trump also said he will commence actions against other corporate media outlets that have allegedly defamed him and defrauded the public regarding the "overwhelming evidence of fraud" in the 2020 presidential election.
The former US president emphasized that he will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of the United States.
Trump has repeatedly said he considered the results of the 2020 presidential election in several US states to be fraudulent, robbing him of election victory and has been a subject of a political witch hunt as a result of his efforts to prove election and voter fraud.