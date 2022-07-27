https://sputniknews.com/20220727/the-lulo-rose-rare-170-carat-pink-diamond-could-be-biggest-in-300-years-1097851725.html
The Lulo Rose: Rare 170-Carat Pink Diamond Could Be Biggest in 300 Years
The Lulo Rose: Rare 170-Carat Pink Diamond Could Be Biggest in 300 Years
Colored diamonds are mostly found at least 150-200 km below the earth’s surface, making them rare - generally unheard of - and expensive. The exquisite... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T15:47+0000
2022-07-27T15:47+0000
2022-07-27T15:48+0000
diamond
diamonds
diamonds
diamond mine
angola
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097860658_0:96:3072:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_751058537205ef3f4326cdd9853277ec.jpg
An Australian mining company has unearthed a rare pink diamond which is said to be the largest ever discovered in the last 300 years.The rare 170-carat gemstone was found in the southern African country of Angola, and is named after its location: The Lulo Rose, the Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors.The Australian site operator said that it found the diamond on July 27.The real cost and weight of the gemstone can only be ascertained once it is cut and polished.Meanwhile, a 59.6-carat Pink Star stone, costing $83 million in 2017, is considered one of the costliest pink diamonds presently.
angola
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097860658_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_51cf632ff7c2d7a350dfe33348c3dc48.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
diamond, diamonds, diamonds, diamond mine, angola, africa
The Lulo Rose: Rare 170-Carat Pink Diamond Could Be Biggest in 300 Years
15:47 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 15:48 GMT 27.07.2022)
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Colored diamonds are mostly found at least 150-200 km below the earth’s surface, making them rare - generally unheard of - and expensive. The exquisite gemstone accounts for less than 0.1 percent of total yearly diamond production.
An Australian mining company has unearthed a rare pink diamond which is said to be the largest ever discovered in the last 300 years.
The rare 170-carat gemstone
was found in the southern African country of Angola, and is named after its location: The Lulo Rose, the Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors.
The Australian site operator said that it found the diamond on July 27.
“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage,” AFP cited Angola’s Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo, who’s also a partner in the mine, as saying.
The real cost and weight of the gemstone can only be ascertained once it is cut and polished.
Meanwhile, a 59.6-carat Pink Star
stone, costing $83 million in 2017, is considered one of the costliest pink diamonds presently.