The Lulo Rose: Rare 170-Carat Pink Diamond Could Be Biggest in 300 Years

Colored diamonds are mostly found at least 150-200 km below the earth’s surface, making them rare - generally unheard of - and expensive. The exquisite... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

An Australian mining company has unearthed a rare pink diamond which is said to be the largest ever discovered in the last 300 years.The rare 170-carat gemstone was found in the southern African country of Angola, and is named after its location: The Lulo Rose, the Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors.The Australian site operator said that it found the diamond on July 27.The real cost and weight of the gemstone can only be ascertained once it is cut and polished.Meanwhile, a 59.6-carat Pink Star stone, costing $83 million in 2017, is considered one of the costliest pink diamonds presently.

