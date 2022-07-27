https://sputniknews.com/20220727/the-definition-of-an-economic-recession-depends-on-who-occupies-the-white-house-1097834513.html
The Definition of an 'Economic Recession' Depends on Who Occupies the White House
The Definition of an 'Economic Recession' Depends on Who Occupies the White House
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia quitting the International Space Station after 2024, and... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T09:20+0000
2022-07-27T09:20+0000
2022-07-27T09:20+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
world economic forum (wef)
stagflation
radio
international space station
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097834367_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ee643b30d6ddb5ea31596ccd3c761c55.png
The Definition of an 'Economic Recession' Depends on who Occupies the White House
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia quitting the International Space Station after 2024, and President Biden considering a student loan payment pause.
Professor Richard Werner - Economist, Professor, and Author | COVID-19 Restrictions Creeping Back, The Ways People are Easily Manipulated, and Central BanksMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Communists Error on Capitalism, Selfishness, and Free Market EconomiesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Professor Richard Werner about the disruption of food supplies, monetary policies of central banks, and the confusion about the economy. Professor Werner spoke about the interest rates raised and the different unemployment figures data sheets. Professor Werner spoke about the attacks on farming and the media suppression of certain economic news.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Frost about Karl Marx, the bureaucracy of government, and the problems within a free market. Market explained how Karl Marx saw the nature of exploitation and the selfishness in capitalism. Mark talked about socialized medicine and how doctors are demonized for their salary.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
international space station
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097834367_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c819ab12898809a0324932d0d8e2055f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, world economic forum (wef), stagflation, аудио, radio, international space station, economy
The Definition of an 'Economic Recession' Depends on Who Occupies the White House
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia quitting the International Space Station after 2024, and President Biden considering a student loan payment pause.
Professor Richard Werner - Economist, Professor, and Author | COVID-19 Restrictions Creeping Back, The Ways People are Easily Manipulated, and Central Banks
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Communists Error on Capitalism, Selfishness, and Free Market Economies
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Professor Richard Werner about the disruption of food supplies, monetary policies of central banks, and the confusion about the economy. Professor Werner spoke about the interest rates raised and the different unemployment figures data sheets. Professor Werner spoke about the attacks on farming and the media suppression of certain economic news.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Frost about Karl Marx, the bureaucracy of government, and the problems within a free market. Market explained how Karl Marx saw the nature of exploitation and the selfishness in capitalism. Mark talked about socialized medicine and how doctors are demonized for their salary.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik