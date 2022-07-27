https://sputniknews.com/20220727/the-definition-of-an-economic-recession-depends-on-who-occupies-the-white-house-1097834513.html

The Definition of an 'Economic Recession' Depends on Who Occupies the White House

The Definition of an 'Economic Recession' Depends on Who Occupies the White House

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia quitting the International Space Station after 2024, and... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T09:20+0000

2022-07-27T09:20+0000

2022-07-27T09:20+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

world economic forum (wef)

stagflation

radio

international space station

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097834367_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ee643b30d6ddb5ea31596ccd3c761c55.png

The Definition of an 'Economic Recession' Depends on who Occupies the White House On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia quitting the International Space Station after 2024, and President Biden considering a student loan payment pause.

Professor Richard Werner - Economist, Professor, and Author | COVID-19 Restrictions Creeping Back, The Ways People are Easily Manipulated, and Central BanksMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Communists Error on Capitalism, Selfishness, and Free Market EconomiesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Professor Richard Werner about the disruption of food supplies, monetary policies of central banks, and the confusion about the economy. Professor Werner spoke about the interest rates raised and the different unemployment figures data sheets. Professor Werner spoke about the attacks on farming and the media suppression of certain economic news.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Frost about Karl Marx, the bureaucracy of government, and the problems within a free market. Market explained how Karl Marx saw the nature of exploitation and the selfishness in capitalism. Mark talked about socialized medicine and how doctors are demonized for their salary.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

international space station

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, world economic forum (wef), stagflation, аудио, radio, international space station, economy