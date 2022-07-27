International
Teen Boy Fatally Shoots 3 Siblings, Himself in US State of Alaska - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 15-year-old boy fatally shot three of his siblings and then killed himself at their home in the US state of Alaska, the local...
shooting
alaska
murder
The report said on Wednesday that Alaska state police officers responded to a call about shots fired at a home in Fairbanks.Officers arrived at the scene and found four children dead from gunshot wounds at the scene and another three injured children, the report said.The police investigation determined that one of the dead children, the 15-year-old boy, shot his three siblings and then himself, the report added.The parents were not home at the time of the incident and the investigation into the murder-suicide is ongoing, according to the report.
shooting, alaska, murder

Teen Boy Fatally Shoots 3 Siblings, Himself in US State of Alaska - Reports

22:46 GMT 27.07.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Tom Purves / Alaska Shoreline
Alaska Shoreline - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Tom Purves /
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 15-year-old boy fatally shot three of his siblings and then killed himself at their home in the US state of Alaska, the local broadcaster KUAC reported.
The report said on Wednesday that Alaska state police officers responded to a call about shots fired at a home in Fairbanks.
Officers arrived at the scene and found four children dead from gunshot wounds at the scene and another three injured children, the report said.
The police investigation determined that one of the dead children, the 15-year-old boy, shot his three siblings and then himself, the report added.
The parents were not home at the time of the incident and the investigation into the murder-suicide is ongoing, according to the report.
