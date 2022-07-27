https://sputniknews.com/20220727/teen-boy-fatally-shoots-3-siblings-himself-in-us-state-of-alaska---reports-1097869370.html
Teen Boy Fatally Shoots 3 Siblings, Himself in US State of Alaska - Reports
The report said on Wednesday that Alaska state police officers responded to a call about shots fired at a home in Fairbanks.Officers arrived at the scene and found four children dead from gunshot wounds at the scene and another three injured children, the report said.The police investigation determined that one of the dead children, the 15-year-old boy, shot his three siblings and then himself, the report added.The parents were not home at the time of the incident and the investigation into the murder-suicide is ongoing, according to the report.
