Starving Danish Seagulls 'Turn to Cannibalism Due to Closure of Mink Farms'

In 2020, Denmark opted for a preventive cull of 15 million healthy mink in a bid to prevent mutated COVID-19 from interfering with the vaccination campaign... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

The closure of Danish mink farms amid the COVID-19 scare in 2020 appears to have had unexpected and far-reaching consequences for the country's wildlife.Seagulls, a fixture of the Danish coastline, are starving and have even turned to cannibalism, eating each others' eggs and young with the strongest preying on the weakest. This means that the current breeding season may be the shortest ever amid already-declining populations, TV2 reported.Previously, the gulls used to fly along mink farms and feast on food rests and garbage. Now, with Danish mink farms shut down, this convenient option is not available any more.According to Flensted, while cannibalism is not a sight you see everywhere, it is normal behavior for the herring gull if there is a lack of food.According to Flensted, a reduced and more natural herring gull population is fine as long as it is not exterminated. He predicted that the stock will return to a more natural level, because it has been artificially driven by waste from landfills and from rubbish bins across cities.In 2020, Denmark settled for a preventive cull of 15 million healthy mink amid the spread of COVID-19 and the fear that it would interfere with the vaccination process. The decision effectively eradicated a thriving sector, as Denmark was one of the world's leading producers and exporters of fur, and has since been haunting the ruling Social Democrats. It resulted, among other things, in a groundwater pollution scare and downright tragicomic instances of “zombie mink”: swollen cadavers emerging from their shallow graves.

