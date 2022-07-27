https://sputniknews.com/20220727/south-korea-and-us-discuss-cybersecurity-cooperation-amid-north-korea-threat-1097840250.html
South Korea and US Discuss Cybersecurity Cooperation Amid North Korea Threat
SEOUL (Sputnik) - Senior South Korean officials have held consultations with a US deputy national security adviser and discussed cooperation on cybersecurity and innovative technologies, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.
South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, Second Deputy Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon and US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger met in Seoul on Tuesday. They agreed to pursue close bilateral communication and engagement with the international community in response to the cyberthreat
posed by North Korea
, the ministry said in a statement.
Lee Do-hoon and Neuberger have also deliberated on the US-South Korean collaboration in the field of innovative technologies and their responsible development.
"The parties decided to enhance cooperation for responsible development and application of technologies, as well as to discuss the elaboration of regulatory norms in a multilateral format, exchange views on the impact of the use and development of emerging and key technologies on world peace and national security," the ministerial statement added.
The parties have also agreed to deepen cooperation in cyberspace law enforcement and investigation through the cyber working group and other bilateral bodies seeking to expand cybersecurity capabilities, including in developing countries.