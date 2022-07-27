https://sputniknews.com/20220727/south-korea-and-us-discuss-cybersecurity-cooperation-amid-north-korea-threat-1097840250.html

South Korea and US Discuss Cybersecurity Cooperation Amid North Korea Threat

SEOUL (Sputnik) - Senior South Korean officials have held consultations with a US deputy national security adviser and discussed cooperation on cybersecurity... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, Second Deputy Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon and US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger met in Seoul on Tuesday. They agreed to pursue close bilateral communication and engagement with the international community in response to the cyberthreat posed by North Korea, the ministry said in a statement.Lee Do-hoon and Neuberger have also deliberated on the US-South Korean collaboration in the field of innovative technologies and their responsible development.The parties have also agreed to deepen cooperation in cyberspace law enforcement and investigation through the cyber working group and other bilateral bodies seeking to expand cybersecurity capabilities, including in developing countries.

