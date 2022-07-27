https://sputniknews.com/20220727/senior-tory-members-ready-to-support-bojos-possible-push-for-nato-leadership-1097851322.html

Senior Tory Members Ready to Support BoJo’s Possible Push for NATO Leadership

Senior Tory Members Ready to Support BoJo’s Possible Push for NATO Leadership

Earlier this month, UK media reported that Boris Johnson is considering leaving politics altogether, in the wake of his July 7 announcement that he is stepping... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T11:29+0000

2022-07-27T11:29+0000

2022-07-27T11:29+0000

uk

boris johnson

nato

ukraine

russia

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097848491_0:84:3031:1789_1920x0_80_0_0_9c55f1182d838333f016a393c3278e0b.jpg

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being supported by senior Tories and Ukrainian MPs to be the next NATO secretary general as incumbent Jens Stoltenberg is widely expected to stand down in September 2022, according to The Telegraph.The newspaper cited Richard Drax MP, a senior Conservative member of the defense select committee, as saying that he was willing to back Johnson for the role of new NATO chief.In an apparent nod to Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Mark Francois MP, another member of the defense select committee, in turn told The Telegraph that “people will probably argue over Boris Johnson’s legacy for years – but one thing which is clearly inarguable is his absolutely staunch support for Ukraine in the face of Russian barbarity.”One more sign of support came from the UK’s former Brexit minister David Jones, who claimed that “Boris has actually led the Western response to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.” According to Jones, “it was Boris who went to Sweden and Finland and urged the leaders of both countries to make applications for NATO membership, which of course they did.”Ukrainian MP Oleksii Goncharenko, for his part, described Johnson as “the right person to take over from Jens Stoltenberg as he understands the challenges that NATO and the West face.”Goncharenko argued that the UK has been one of Kiev’s “most important supporters and has imposed meaningful sanctions on Russia,” which came shortly after Moscow launched a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine on February 24.Some, however, remained downbeat about a scenario of BoJo being at the helm of NATO, with Lord Dannatt, former head of the British Army, saying that he could not support Johnson because of the PM’s nature.He was echoed by an unnamed senior Ministry of Defense source who was quoted by the newspaper as saying that there was a likelihood that French President Emmanuel Macron would veto BoJo’s possible push for NATO leadership.“The reality is that NATO sec gens are appointed by unanimous decision. Any country can veto. Do you think President Macron would nominate Boris Johnson to be the sec gen of NATO? It is a challenge for a Brit full stop. You need the United States to support you and the French to say ‘yes’,” the source asserted.On July 7, Johnson announced that he was standing down as Conservative party leader, adding that he plans to remain in office as prime minister until a successor is picked. BoJo had been under pressure to resign amid a series of scandals, including the “Partygate” row, which revealed that several social gatherings were held at BoJo’s offices throughout 2020 and 2021 in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

https://sputniknews.com/20220723/hell-be-back-boris-johnson-allegedly-suggests-he-may-become-prime-minister-again-1097717610.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220711/boris-johnson-pledges-not-to-back-any-tory-bidder-as-dirty-leadership-race-gains-steam-1097194813.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, boris johnson, nato, ukraine, russia, special operation