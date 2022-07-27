https://sputniknews.com/20220727/russian-gas-deliveries-via-nord-stream-falls-to-less-than-20-of-capacity-1097849267.html
Russian Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream Fall to Less Than 20% of Capacity
Russian Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream Fall to Less Than 20% of Capacity
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline fell to 20% of its capacity and reached 1.3 million cubic meters per hour from 07:00... 27.07.2022
The decrease in deliveries is explained by the withdrawal of another Siemens turbine.Earlier in the day, the data of the German gas transmission operator Gascade showed that deliveries decreased to 1.28 million cubic meters per hour.The reduction in gas deliveries occurred from 07:00-08:00 GMT. During this period, 1.3 million cubic meters were delivered via Nord Stream, which is two times lower compared to Tuesday. The daily gas deliveries dropped to 31 million cubic meters, or a little more than 18% of the pipeline's capacity, according to the operator.On Monday, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced the suspension of operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station. This is related to routine maintenance in accordance with the instructions of Russian Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service and taking into account the technical condition of the engine. The Portovaya's daily capacity will now be up to 33 million cubic meters.On July 11, Nord Stream 1 was shut down for routine maintenance for 10 days.
Russian Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream Fall to Less Than 20% of Capacity
