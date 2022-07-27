https://sputniknews.com/20220727/russian-gas-deliveries-via-nord-stream-falls-to-less-than-20-of-capacity-1097849267.html

Russian Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream Fall to Less Than 20% of Capacity

Russian Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream Fall to Less Than 20% of Capacity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline fell to 20% of its capacity and reached 1.3 million cubic meters per hour from 07:00... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T10:08+0000

2022-07-27T10:08+0000

2022-07-27T10:08+0000

russia

nord stream ag

nord stream pipeline

gas pipeline

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102778/06/1027780672_0:20:1025:596_1920x0_80_0_0_be9b4ef17452c930b72248c1ae23f1e8.jpg

The decrease in deliveries is explained by the withdrawal of another Siemens turbine.Earlier in the day, the data of the German gas transmission operator Gascade showed that deliveries decreased to 1.28 million cubic meters per hour.The reduction in gas deliveries occurred from 07:00-08:00 GMT. During this period, 1.3 million cubic meters were delivered via Nord Stream, which is two times lower compared to Tuesday. The daily gas deliveries dropped to 31 million cubic meters, or a little more than 18% of the pipeline's capacity, according to the operator.On Monday, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced the suspension of operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station. This is related to routine maintenance in accordance with the instructions of Russian Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service and taking into account the technical condition of the engine. The Portovaya's daily capacity will now be up to 33 million cubic meters.On July 11, Nord Stream 1 was shut down for routine maintenance for 10 days.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, nord stream ag, nord stream pipeline, gas pipeline, gas