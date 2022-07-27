https://sputniknews.com/20220727/russia-and-ethiopia-see-potential-for-cooperation-in-energy-transport-and-agriculture-lavrov-says-1097852909.html

Russia and Ethiopia See Potential for Cooperation in Energy, Transport and Agriculture, Lavrov Says

ADDIS ABABA (Sputnik) - Russia and Ethiopia have identified several promising areas of business cooperation in energy, transport, telecommunications and... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, which is also considered the diplomatic capital of Africa, where he was scheduled to meet the country’s top leadership and discuss the international, regional agenda and bilateral cooperation. He has already held a meeting with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen.Lavrov said that Russia and Ethiopia had agreed to explore avenues for cooperation in these areas to ensure fruitful results of the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa in October.Lavrov and Mekonnen paid particular attention to further cooperation in trade, economy and investment, as areas showing particular dynamism, the Russian minister said, extolling the long-standing ties between Moscow and Addis Ababa.The Russian minister started his five-day African tour on Saturday and has already visited Egypt, the Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

