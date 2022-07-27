https://sputniknews.com/20220727/protesters-in-iraqi-capital-leave-parliament-building---reports-1097867370.html

Protesters in Iraqi Capital Leave Parliament Building - Reports

Protesters in Iraqi Capital Leave Parliament Building - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Demonstrators in Iraq began leaving the parliament building after influential Shia politician Muqtada al-Sadr urged them to curtail the... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, a demonstration began in Baghdad against the nomination of Mohammed Al Sudani, who was a candidate from the Coordination Framework, a pro-Iran Shia alliance, for the post of prime minister. Protesters were able to enter a specially guarded Green Zone in the center of the Iraqi capital and broke into the parliament building.According to the INA news agency, the protesters started to withdraw from the parliament building and the Green Zone after the leader of the Iraqi Sadrist Movement Muqtada al-Sadr called on the demonstrators to return home.Iraq is suffering a political crisis after the parliamentary election, which was held in October 2021. Since then, the country's political forces have been unable to form a new government.In May, al-Sadr, who won the election, announced his resignation to the opposition after the failure of several initiatives to form a government, thereby giving other parties and independent parliamentarians a chance to form a cabinet. In June, the bloc's deputies resigned amid a protracted crisis to avoid being the cause of parliament's "idleness."

