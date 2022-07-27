https://sputniknews.com/20220727/pentagon-reportedly-draws-up-contingency-plans-to-protect-pelosi-on-possible-taiwan-trip-1097863329.html

The US Defense Department has started developing contingency plans to protect House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she decides to accept Taipei’s invitation to visit Taiwan, AP reported citing anonymous US officials.According to the officials, the US military is considering increasing "movements of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region".The unnamed officials suggested that jets, ships, and surveillance units will likely be employed in assuring the speaker’s safety if she travels to the island, without offering further details. Asked about the alleged preparations, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that the Pentagon is ready to help Pelosi if needed, but noted that any talk of details is premature:The anonymous sources told AP that the preparations for a potential Pelosi trip would require the military to create "buffer zones" around the speaker and the plane she will be using to reach the island. This can reportedly be achieved with the military force already present in the region as the US has been actively pumping it with assets of late.The same sources told the news agency that Washington does not truly expect China to take any direct action against the speaker despite its threats of a strong response. However, the White House does not reportedly rule out Beijing scrambling jets to fly in the vicinity of Taiwanese airspace as Pelosi's plane approaches.While Pelosi is still considering whether to take up Taipei's invitation - and the White House is apparently trying to convince her out of it - Beijing issued a warning about "serious consequences" if the speaker decides to visit the island, which China considers a breakaway province.The House speaker is yet to announce her decision regarding the trip. However, latest media reports by NBC News suggests that Pelosi invited House lawmakers Michael McCaul, Gregory Meeks and several others to join her to the island.

