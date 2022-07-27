https://sputniknews.com/20220727/pentagon-reportedly-draws-up-contingency-plans-to-protect-pelosi-on-possible-taiwan-trip-1097863329.html
Pentagon Reportedly Draws Up Contingency Plans to Protect Pelosi on Possible Taiwan Trip
Pentagon Reportedly Draws Up Contingency Plans to Protect Pelosi on Possible Taiwan Trip
Beijing has issued a warning to Washington against her visiting the island, which China considers an inalienable part of its territory. Chinese Foreign... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T17:26+0000
2022-07-27T17:26+0000
2022-07-27T17:26+0000
nancy pelosi
us
china
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090600642_0:22:3071:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_d37efe90870fcc2ce71bd641ffa7ba95.jpg
The US Defense Department has started developing contingency plans to protect House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she decides to accept Taipei’s invitation to visit Taiwan, AP reported citing anonymous US officials.According to the officials, the US military is considering increasing "movements of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region".The unnamed officials suggested that jets, ships, and surveillance units will likely be employed in assuring the speaker’s safety if she travels to the island, without offering further details. Asked about the alleged preparations, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that the Pentagon is ready to help Pelosi if needed, but noted that any talk of details is premature:The anonymous sources told AP that the preparations for a potential Pelosi trip would require the military to create "buffer zones" around the speaker and the plane she will be using to reach the island. This can reportedly be achieved with the military force already present in the region as the US has been actively pumping it with assets of late.The same sources told the news agency that Washington does not truly expect China to take any direct action against the speaker despite its threats of a strong response. However, the White House does not reportedly rule out Beijing scrambling jets to fly in the vicinity of Taiwanese airspace as Pelosi's plane approaches.While Pelosi is still considering whether to take up Taipei's invitation - and the White House is apparently trying to convince her out of it - Beijing issued a warning about "serious consequences" if the speaker decides to visit the island, which China considers a breakaway province.The House speaker is yet to announce her decision regarding the trip. However, latest media reports by NBC News suggests that Pelosi invited House lawmakers Michael McCaul, Gregory Meeks and several others to join her to the island.
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/we-are-fully-prepared-china-pledges-serious-consequences-for-us-if-pelosi-visits-taiwan-1097787890.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090600642_267:0:2998:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d4614a192c5605fb343dd042d8d10129.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
nancy pelosi, us, china, taiwan
Pentagon Reportedly Draws Up Contingency Plans to Protect Pelosi on Possible Taiwan Trip
Beijing has issued a warning to Washington against her visiting the island, which China considers an inalienable part of its territory. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that his government was ready to "take firm and strong measures to defend national sovereignty".
The US Defense Department has started developing contingency plans to protect House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she decides to accept Taipei’s invitation to visit Taiwan, AP reported citing anonymous US officials.
According to the officials, the US military is considering increasing "movements of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region".
The unnamed officials suggested that jets, ships, and surveillance units will likely be employed in assuring the speaker’s safety if she travels to the island, without offering further details. Asked about the alleged preparations, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that the Pentagon is ready to help Pelosi if needed, but noted that any talk of details is premature:
"If there's a decision made that Speaker Pelosi or anyone else is going to travel and they asked for military support, we will do what is necessary to ensure a safe conduct of their visit. And I'll just leave it at that," Milley said.
The anonymous sources told AP that the preparations for a potential Pelosi trip would require the military to create "buffer zones" around the speaker and the plane she will be using to reach the island. This can reportedly be achieved with the military force already present in the region as the US has been actively pumping it with assets of late.
The same sources told the news agency that Washington does not truly expect China to take any direct action
against the speaker despite its threats of a strong response. However, the White House does not reportedly rule out Beijing scrambling jets to fly in the vicinity of Taiwanese airspace as Pelosi's plane approaches.
While Pelosi is still considering whether to take up Taipei's invitation - and the White House is apparently trying to convince her out of it - Beijing issued a warning about "serious consequences" if the speaker decides to visit the island, which China considers a breakaway province.
"The Chinese side has made it clear to the US on many occasions that it is firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. We are fully prepared. If the US goes its own way, China will certainly take firm and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States should be held responsible for any serious consequences," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on July 25.
The House speaker is yet to announce her decision regarding the trip. However, latest media reports by NBC News suggests that Pelosi invited House lawmakers Michael McCaul, Gregory Meeks and several others to join her
to the island.