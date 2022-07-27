Norway: Prostitutes 'Pretend to Be Ukrainians to Boost Profit'
Earlier this month, networks of brothels mostly offering the services of Ukrainian girls have been busted in both Norway and neighboring Sweden, which have both seen an influx of Ukrainian prostitutes.
Foreign prostitutes working in Norway have come up with a new scheme to attract clients, according to the broadcaster NRK. Many of them say they're from Ukraine, which, admittedly, gives a boost to their earnings.
The trend has been noted by the Norwegian police.
“Women usually don't reveal their nationality. But that's changing now,” Sindre Kleppe, head of the Southeast Police District's human trafficking investigation department, told NRK.
According to the police, many prostitutes started posing as Ukrainians in their ads, despite having other nation's passports (such as Spain, Moldova or Lithuania) and lacking any connections with Ukraine whatsoever.
Sexologist Live Mehlum linked the new trend with the ongoing conflict and the stigma that revolves around buying sex.
“Buying sex is considered shameful. So if a man turns to a Ukrainian woman for sexual services, this serves as a kind of self-justification to help get rid of heavy feelings,” Mehlum said, comparing it to taking a person under one's guardianship. “They probably think that these women are in a difficult situation and have suffered a lot,” she added.
The sale of sexual services is not punishable in Norway, and many women come to work there as prostitutes. Norway uses the so-called Scandinavian model, in which only the buyer is punished with a minimum fine of NOK 25,000 (about $2,500). According to Mehlum, 13 percent of Norwegian men have used sex services at least once in their lives.
The police expressed hope that Norwegian men wouldn't start specifically looking out for Ukrainian prostitutes.
“That would be the height of cynicism, but nothing really surprises us anymore,” Lena Reif, head of investigations at the Southeast Police District, told NRK. Reif added that procuring sexual services doesn't help women, but only supports criminal networks.
Earlier this month, networks of brothels where most of the women turned out to be Ukrainians were busted in both Norway and Sweden. The police responded with contradictory statements: while blaming the ongoing conflict, impoverishment and desperation, they admitted that some of the detainees had provided sexual services in other countries. Overall, both Nordic nations have recently acknowledged an influx of Ukrainian prostitutes.