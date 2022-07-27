McDonald's in UK Raises Price of Cheeseburger for First Time in 14 Years - Reports

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/mcdonalds-in-uk-raises-price-of-cheeseburger-for-first-time-in-14-years---reports-1097861771.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fast food corporation McDonald's raised the price of a cheeseburger in the UK for the first time in 14 years amid rising inflation, media... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to Sky News, the branded cheeseburger went from 0.99 to 1.19 pounds ($1.19 to $1.43).The 10- and 20-pence price hikes will also hit other menu positions of the fast food chain.According to McDonald's UK and Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow, cited by Sky News, the company delayed and minimized price increases as long as it could."Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation," Macrow was quoted as saying. "But, today's pressures mean, like many, we are having to make some tough choices about our prices."Last week, the Office for National Statistics said that annual inflation in the UK in June accelerated to a record 9.4% since 1982, from 9.1% a month earlier.

