Russia and Ukraine have managed to strike a deal to restore grain shipments from the Black Sea ports, which ceased after the start of Moscow's special operation, when Kiev's troops installed mines on sea transport routes.

The Russian special military operation in Ukraine has been ongoing since February 24. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the actions of the Ukrainian military in the Donbass republics, that had been recognized as independent by Moscow, amount to genocide, and that those responsible should be held responsible.