Earlier this month, Russian servicemen and Donbass militias completed the liberation of the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic, pressing Kiev's troops from the city of Lisichansk. However, retreating Ukrainian forces continue to shell Donbass cities, including Donetsk.
Russia and Ukraine have managed to strike a deal to restore grain shipments from the Black Sea ports, which ceased after the start of Moscow's special operation, when Kiev's troops installed mines on sea transport routes.
The Russian special military operation in Ukraine has been ongoing since February 24. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the actions of the Ukrainian military in the Donbass republics, that had been recognized as independent by Moscow, amount to genocide, and that those responsible should be held responsible.
