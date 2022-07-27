https://sputniknews.com/20220727/lebanon-to-receive-50000-tons-of-grain-by-end-of-week-1097859512.html

Lebanon to Receive 50,000 Tons of Grain by End of Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lebanon will receive 49,000 tons of wheat at the end of the week, which will eliminate the country's grain deficit, Economy Minister Amin... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

middle east

grain

lebanon

Last month, the minister said that the country's wheat reserves would last for a month and a half."Forty-nine thousand tons of wheat will enter the country at the end of this week, and we should not see queues after that," Salam told Lebanese broadcaster MTV.In May, Lebanon received consent from the World Bank for an emergency loan of $150 million to finance wheat imports.Lebanese Economic and Social Council General Director Mohammad Seifeddine told Sputnik in March that the country imports 65% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, to meet the needs, the government must find proper alternative sources, depending on the availability of the necessary amount of funds for the procurement, he explained.Heads of government and international organizations have raised concerns over a large-scale food crisis, citing derailed crops exports from Russia and Ukraine. On Friday, Istanbul hosted the signing of multilateral UN-brokered agreements on lifting restrictions on the logistics of Russian food exports, and on Moscow's assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain.

