Lavrov Tours Africa; Pompeo Offers to Join Pelosi in Taiwan; Ukraine Blacklists US Journalists

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. UK Prime Minister nominee Liz Truss says her country is not prepared for direct intervention in Ukraine. Also, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is touring Africa and says that the resource rich continent will play a bigger role in Russia's foreign policy.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the EU. Russia has declared that, due to technical issues, the gas flow in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be reduced to 20% of its capacity. Also, UK Prime Minister candidates take extreme neocon positions on foreign policy.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Asia and foreign policy. India is warning Pakistan and China from inviting third parties into their CPEC projects. Also, the US national guard is expanding its training programs in the Pacific arena.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine's enemies list. Ukraine has released a list of US journalists and academics who "promote narratives resonant with Russian propaganda." Also, think tanks and government neocons meet in Aspen to push pro-war propaganda and narratives.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with heads of state across the African continent as the Eurasian economic machine deepens its ties with the Global South. Also, protesters in Pakistan slam the "theft" of Imran Khan's mandate.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. The Washington Post is reporting that the US is considering deploying US Aircraft carriers to support Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. Also, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offers to join Speaker Pelosi in what may be the start of world war three.John Kiriakou, journalist, author and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the CIA and the US crackdown on whistleblowers. National Whistleblower Week is a call to action on behalf of Julian Assange. Also, we discuss a new book called "American Dispatches," based on the reporting of investigative journalist Robert Parry.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author, joins us to discuss the new world order. President Putin's visit to Iran was essential in shaping the new world order in that it solidified a gas deal that will place these nations in control of roughly 40% of the world's natural gas supply.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

