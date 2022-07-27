Japanese Delegation Headed by Two Ex-Defense Ministers Visits Taiwan

International
The ministry also wished the delegates a pleasant four-day visit, which aims to get the Japanese officials up to speed on key security developments.Last week, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in its annual White Book that Tokyo believes China may carry out a landing operation to establish control over Taiwan, given Beijing's growing military capabilities.China slammed the report, claiming that it violates the principles of international relations, breaches Japan's obligations to China on the Taiwan issue and undermines the foundations of Chinese-Japanese relations by making unsubstantiated statements on Taiwan's security.Taiwan alienated Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat from the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides maintain contacts through nongovernmental organizations, including the Beijing Association for the Advancement of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.
10:53 GMT 27.07.2022
© Flickr / inu-photo Flag of Japan
 Flag of Japan - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
© Flickr / inu-photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation of Japanese lawmakers, led by two former defense ministers Shigeru Ishiba and Yasukazu Hamada, arrived in Taiwan on an official visit, Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Deputy [Foreign] Minister Tien [Chung-kwang] welcomed Shigeru Ishiba & Yasukazu Hamada, leaders of the #Japan parliamentary delegation, & other members… to #Taiwan," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also wished the delegates a pleasant four-day visit, which aims to get the Japanese officials up to speed on key security developments.
Last week, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in its annual White Book that Tokyo believes China may carry out a landing operation to establish control over Taiwan, given Beijing's growing military capabilities.
China slammed the report, claiming that it violates the principles of international relations, breaches Japan's obligations to China on the Taiwan issue and undermines the foundations of Chinese-Japanese relations by making unsubstantiated statements on Taiwan's security.
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-yingTaiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021
Taiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
Taiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
Taiwan alienated Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat from the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides maintain contacts through nongovernmental organizations, including the Beijing Association for the Advancement of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.
