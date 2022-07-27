https://sputniknews.com/20220727/ittf-bans-russia-belarus-from-participating-in-world-table-tennis-championship-in-china-1097862004.html

ITTF Bans Russia, Belarus From Participating in World Table Tennis Championship in China

ITTF Bans Russia, Belarus From Participating in World Table Tennis Championship in China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Executive Committee on Wednesday banned Russian and Belarusian players from participating... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T16:17+0000

2022-07-27T16:17+0000

2022-07-27T16:17+0000

world

sports

table tennis

russia

belarus

athletes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105450/14/1054501415_0:585:5616:3744_1920x0_80_0_0_00154b84765f4d1229d041a6039c2053.jpg

The decision was made based on the recommendations formulated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals will take place in the Chinese city of Chengdu from September 30 to October 9.Earlier this month, the European Table Tennis Unions’ Executive Board decided not to allow clubs from Russia and Belarus to participate in European competitions in the 2022/23 season.At the end of February, the IOC recommended that international sports federations prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in competitions due to the situation in Ukraine. A number of international federations excluded Russians and Belarusians from competitions under their auspices, and also canceled the holding of competitions in Russia.

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, sports, table tennis, russia, belarus, athletes