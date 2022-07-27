International
ITTF Bans Russia, Belarus From Participating in World Table Tennis Championship in China
16:17 GMT 27.07.2022
© AP Photo / Peter DejongThe paddle of world champion Ding Ning of China remains on the table
The paddle of world champion Ding Ning of China remains on the table - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Executive Committee on Wednesday banned Russian and Belarusian players from participating in the World Team Championships Finals in China over the situation in Ukraine.
The decision was made based on the recommendations formulated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals will take place in the Chinese city of Chengdu from September 30 to October 9.
Earlier this month, the European Table Tennis Unions’ Executive Board decided not to allow clubs from Russia and Belarus to participate in European competitions in the 2022/23 season.
At the end of February, the IOC recommended that international sports federations prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in competitions due to the situation in Ukraine. A number of international federations excluded Russians and Belarusians from competitions under their auspices, and also canceled the holding of competitions in Russia.
