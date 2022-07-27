https://sputniknews.com/20220727/italys-gas-reserves-to-last-until-february-if-russia-cuts-supplies-1097863214.html

Italy's Gas Reserves to Last Until February If Russia Cuts Supplies

Italy's Gas Reserves to Last Until February If Russia Cuts Supplies

ROME (Sputnik) - Italy has sufficient gas reserves to survive the winter until February in case Russia turns off its gas taps, Italian Minister for Ecological... 27.07.2022

"If gas deliveries from Russia halt in early winter, the reserves will last until February, there will be a small compensable deficit in March, then consumption will decline in April," Cingolani said at a press conference on the national energy situation.He stressed that Italy is set to reach full gas independence from Russia in the second half of 2024, thanks to consumption cuts and new energy sources.As of Wednesday, Italy's gas storage facilities were 71.7% full, the official noted, adding that the goal is to attain 90% in October. Rome expects to receive substantial gas deliveries of 7.5 million cubic meters, mostly from Algeria, in the second half of this year."Our short-term target is to survive the winter of 2022-2023 through a diversification plan, filling up storage facilities and an energy saving plan," Cingolani noted.Following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Italy announced its plans to become independent of Russian gas supplies. The country has stepped up gas import from Algeria and Azerbaijan, while trimming the share of Russian gas by 15%.Russia has repeatedly rejected allegations of being an unreliable gas supplier, stressing that it continued to fulfill its obligations even in most difficult moments and pointing out that the recent decline in supplies is the result of Western shortsighted policies. Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's energy giant Gazprom informed Italy's Eni that it will deliver 27 million cubic meters of gas, down from an average of 34 million cubic meters in the recent days.

