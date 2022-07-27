https://sputniknews.com/20220727/iran-russia-to-export-gas-to-oman-pakistan-as-part-of-joint-project-1097858999.html
Iran, Russia to Export Gas to Oman, Pakistan as Part of Joint Project
Iran, Russia to Export Gas to Oman, Pakistan as Part of Joint Project
MOSCOW, July 27 (Sputnik) - Under recent agreements between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russian energy giant Gazprom, Tehran and Moscow will work on a joint project to export gas to Oman and Pakistan, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.
"According to negotiations and agreements with the Russian company Gazprom, it is planned to take joint steps in the field of gas supply, and the implementation of a gas export project to Oman and Pakistan," Owji was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
On July 19, Gazprom and the NIOC signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation, which involves an analysis of cooperation opportunities. The areas of cooperation include the development of oil and gas fields in Iran, the exchange of natural gas and oil products, completion of LNG projects, the construction of main gas pipelines, as well as scientific, technical, and technological cooperation.