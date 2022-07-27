International
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/iran-russia-to-export-gas-to-oman-pakistan-as-part-of-joint-project-1097858999.html
Iran, Russia to Export Gas to Oman, Pakistan as Part of Joint Project
Iran, Russia to Export Gas to Oman, Pakistan as Part of Joint Project
MOSCOW, July 27 (Sputnik) - Under recent agreements between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russian energy giant Gazprom, Tehran and Moscow will... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T14:52+0000
2022-07-27T14:52+0000
gas
iran
russia
pakistan
oman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081337820_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_bda6966b2e7ebe6d5d96244a5f2f2e4e.jpg
"According to negotiations and agreements with the Russian company Gazprom, it is planned to take joint steps in the field of gas supply, and the implementation of a gas export project to Oman and Pakistan," Owji was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.On July 19, Gazprom and the NIOC signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation, which involves an analysis of cooperation opportunities. The areas of cooperation include the development of oil and gas fields in Iran, the exchange of natural gas and oil products, completion of LNG projects, the construction of main gas pipelines, as well as scientific, technical, and technological cooperation.
iran
pakistan
oman
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081337820_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_2ca74bef04563b26cddca479ed88c2f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gas, iran, russia, pakistan, oman

Iran, Russia to Export Gas to Oman, Pakistan as Part of Joint Project

14:52 GMT 27.07.2022
© AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIANIran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)
Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
© AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, July 27 (Sputnik) - Under recent agreements between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russian energy giant Gazprom, Tehran and Moscow will work on a joint project to export gas to Oman and Pakistan, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.
"According to negotiations and agreements with the Russian company Gazprom, it is planned to take joint steps in the field of gas supply, and the implementation of a gas export project to Oman and Pakistan," Owji was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
On July 19, Gazprom and the NIOC signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation, which involves an analysis of cooperation opportunities. The areas of cooperation include the development of oil and gas fields in Iran, the exchange of natural gas and oil products, completion of LNG projects, the construction of main gas pipelines, as well as scientific, technical, and technological cooperation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала