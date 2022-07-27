https://sputniknews.com/20220727/indian-teenager-sets-new-world-record-scaling-two-himalayan-peaks-1097838226.html

Indian Teenager Sets New World Record Scaling Two Himalayan Peaks

Indian Teenager Sets New World Record Scaling Two Himalayan Peaks

While Mount Kang Yatse climbs to an elevation of 21,312 ft. at the end of the Markha valley in the Himalayas, Mount Dzo Jongo' in India's Leh area reaches an... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

A thirteen-year-old boy from Hyderabad, India is on cloud nine after successfully climbing Kang Yatse and Dzo Jongo in the Himalayas, in the country's Leh-Ladakh region.Setting a new world record, Vishwanath Karthikey, a ninth-grade student, posted about his latest feat on social media in which he can be seen posing on top of the peak with India's national flag. In an interview with news agency ANI, Karthikey shared that his trek to Kang Yatse and Dzo Jongo, which he started on July 9 and ended on July 22, had been extremely challenging.However, he didn't give up and had one of the most memorable experiences of his lifetime."I remembered the hard work I had put in to achieve this feat, and now it has come true," Karthikey added.Before achieving the goal, Karthikey shared with the news agency that he faced several failures in his expedition as he couldn’t complete his trek on Mount Rudugaira near Gangotri and Mount Elbrus in Russia.But that didn't deter his spirit and he added, "These unsuccessful attempts were just a blessing in disguise."

