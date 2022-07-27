https://sputniknews.com/20220727/i-am-woman-netizens-mock-kamala-harris-for-outlandish-greeting-and-use-of-gender-pronouns-1097849423.html

I Am Woman: Netizens Mock Kamala Harris for Outlandish Greeting and Use of Gender Pronouns

The VP was presiding over an event dedicated to the overturning of Roe v Wade by SCOTUS and its effects on disabled Americans. 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

Vice President Kamala Harris puzzled netizens during a roundtable at the White House, as she started her speech with a bizarre greeting, describing what she was wearning and listing her gender pronouns.Other participants of the event, which was dedicated to the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court and its repercussions for the disabled, followed in Harris' footsteps, declaring their pronouns and describing how they were dressed.Social media users were quick to share the video, commenting on how weird the entire interaction was:

