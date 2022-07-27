https://sputniknews.com/20220727/i-am-woman-netizens-mock-kamala-harris-for-outlandish-greeting-and-use-of-gender-pronouns-1097849423.html
I Am Woman: Netizens Mock Kamala Harris for Outlandish Greeting and Use of Gender Pronouns
11:11 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 27.07.2022)
The VP was presiding over an event dedicated to the overturning of Roe v Wade by SCOTUS and its effects on disabled Americans.
Vice President Kamala Harris puzzled netizens during a roundtable at the White House, as she started her speech with a bizarre greeting, describing what she was wearning and listing her gender pronouns.
"Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time. I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her. I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit," she said.
Other participants of the event, which was dedicated to the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court and its repercussions for the disabled, followed in Harris' footsteps, declaring their pronouns and describing how they were dressed.
Social media users were quick to share the video, commenting on how weird the entire interaction was: