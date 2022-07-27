International
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/health-clinic-in-barcelona-registers-unique-case-of-hiv-functional-cure-1097864508.html
Health Clinic in Barcelona Registers 'Unique Case' of HIV Functional Cure
Health Clinic in Barcelona Registers 'Unique Case' of HIV Functional Cure
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Hospital Clinic de Barcelona and its affiliated research institute IDIBAPS reported a "unique case" of functional cure of the HIV virus...
spain
health
hiv
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105326/38/1053263881_0:2:1920:1082_1920x0_80_0_0_e31fe962b0396c87c4303e4b3ce24bf5.jpg
According to the medical researchers, a female patient diagnosed with an acute phase of HIV received antiretroviral treatment with ciclosporin A for nine months, after which she stopped the therapy, but retained control over the virus replication for over 15 years."A female patient, after suppression of antiretroviral therapy, has absolute control of the replication of HIV, maintained for more than 15 years, with an undetectable viral load and without taking medication to combat the virus," the clinic said in a statement.This case of functional cure is expected to open the door to developing new strategies of HIV treatment, aimed at increasing the activity of cells involved in a patient's immune response to the virus.The researchers will present this exceptional case at the 2022 International AIDS Conference opening on Friday in Montreal.
spain
spain, health, hiv

Health Clinic in Barcelona Registers 'Unique Case' of HIV Functional Cure

18:32 GMT 27.07.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Hospital Clinic de Barcelona and its affiliated research institute IDIBAPS reported a "unique case" of functional cure of the HIV virus on Wednesday.
According to the medical researchers, a female patient diagnosed with an acute phase of HIV received antiretroviral treatment with ciclosporin A for nine months, after which she stopped the therapy, but retained control over the virus replication for over 15 years.
"A female patient, after suppression of antiretroviral therapy, has absolute control of the replication of HIV, maintained for more than 15 years, with an undetectable viral load and without taking medication to combat the virus," the clinic said in a statement.
This case of functional cure is expected to open the door to developing new strategies of HIV treatment, aimed at increasing the activity of cells involved in a patient's immune response to the virus.
The researchers will present this exceptional case at the 2022 International AIDS Conference opening on Friday in Montreal.
