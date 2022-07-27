https://sputniknews.com/20220727/germany-reportedly-allows-sale-of-100-howitzers-to-ukraine-1097856695.html

Germany Reportedly Allows Sale of 100 Howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government has approved the direct sale of 100 howitzers to Ukraine, Spiegel reported on Wednesday. 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) arms manufacturer applied to produce 100 Panzerhaubitze2000 howitzers worth 1.7 billion euros ($1.72 billion) on July 11 and received permission from the German Ministry of Economics just two days later, according to Spiegel.Ukraine has requested KMW howitzers back in April, and the company immediately submitted a related proposal, the magazine reported.The current deal will many times exceed the cost of previous deliveries of these weapons, a KMW representative told Spiegel.

