Germany Reportedly Allows Sale of 100 Howitzers to Ukraine
Germany Reportedly Allows Sale of 100 Howitzers to Ukraine
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government has approved the direct sale of 100 howitzers to Ukraine, Spiegel reported on Wednesday. 27.07.2022
The Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) arms manufacturer applied to produce 100 Panzerhaubitze2000 howitzers worth 1.7 billion euros ($1.72 billion) on July 11 and received permission from the German Ministry of Economics just two days later, according to Spiegel.Ukraine has requested KMW howitzers back in April, and the company immediately submitted a related proposal, the magazine reported.The current deal will many times exceed the cost of previous deliveries of these weapons, a KMW representative told Spiegel.
Germany Reportedly Allows Sale of 100 Howitzers to Ukraine

13:57 GMT 27.07.2022
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government has approved the direct sale of 100 howitzers to Ukraine, Spiegel reported on Wednesday.
The Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) arms manufacturer applied to produce 100 Panzerhaubitze2000 howitzers worth 1.7 billion euros ($1.72 billion) on July 11 and received permission from the German Ministry of Economics just two days later, according to Spiegel.
Ukraine has requested KMW howitzers back in April, and the company immediately submitted a related proposal, the magazine reported.
The current deal will many times exceed the cost of previous deliveries of these weapons, a KMW representative told Spiegel.
