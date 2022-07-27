https://sputniknews.com/20220727/former-minneapolis-officer-thao-sentenced-to-35-years-over-george-floyds-death-1097862999.html
Former Minneapolis Officer Thao Sentenced to 3.5 Years Over George Floyd's Death
Former Minneapolis Officer Thao Sentenced to 3.5 Years Over George Floyd's Death
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao to three-and-a-half years in prison for violating George Floyd's...
Thao will also serve two years of supervised release after he serves the sentence, the report said.Earlier in the day, former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights. He will also serve two years of supervised release when he completes his three years in prison, the report also said.In February, Kueng and Thao were found guilty on two counts of violating Floyd's civil rights during his fatal arrest. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes and constricted his breathing.In July, a US federal court sentenced Chauvin to 20 years and four months in prison for violating Floydy's rights. Prior to that, Chauvin was found guilty in 2021 by the state of Minnesota of second-degree murder in Floyd’s death and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao to three-and-a-half years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights during his fatal arrest in May 2020, CBS reported on Wednesday.
Thao will also serve two years of supervised release after he serves the sentence, the report said.
Earlier in the day, former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights. He will also serve two years of supervised release when he completes his three years in prison, the report also said.
In February, Kueng and Thao were found guilty on two counts of violating Floyd's civil rights during his fatal arrest. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes and constricted his breathing.
In July, a US federal court sentenced Chauvin to 20 years and four months in prison for violating Floydy's rights. Prior to that, Chauvin was found guilty in 2021 by the state of Minnesota of second-degree murder in Floyd’s death and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.