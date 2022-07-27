https://sputniknews.com/20220727/former-minneapolis-officer-thao-sentenced-to-35-years-over-george-floyds-death-1097862999.html

Former Minneapolis Officer Thao Sentenced to 3.5 Years Over George Floyd's Death

Former Minneapolis Officer Thao Sentenced to 3.5 Years Over George Floyd's Death

Thao will also serve two years of supervised release after he serves the sentence, the report said.Earlier in the day, former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights. He will also serve two years of supervised release when he completes his three years in prison, the report also said.In February, Kueng and Thao were found guilty on two counts of violating Floyd's civil rights during his fatal arrest. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes and constricted his breathing.In July, a US federal court sentenced Chauvin to 20 years and four months in prison for violating Floydy's rights. Prior to that, Chauvin was found guilty in 2021 by the state of Minnesota of second-degree murder in Floyd’s death and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

