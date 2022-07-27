https://sputniknews.com/20220727/eu-court-rejects-rt-frances-appeal-to-overturn-broadcasters-suspension-1097847752.html

Kremlin Vows Tough Response to Western Media After EU Court Rejects RT France's Appeal

Kremlin Vows Tough Response to Western Media After EU Court Rejects RT France's Appeal

The European Union moved to ban major Russian news outlets broadcasting in Russian and in a number of other languages on the territory of Europe following the... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T09:27+0000

2022-07-27T09:27+0000

2022-07-27T09:45+0000

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097847752.jpg?1658915119

The Kremlin has slammed the EU court's decision to deny RT France as "negative", with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying it has caused both concern and regret. Peskov added that Russia will not leave the decision unanswered.The Grand Chamber of the European General Court earlier rejected RT France's appeal to overturn the suspension of the broadcaster's license in the EU.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

europe