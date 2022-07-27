https://sputniknews.com/20220727/eu-court-rejects-rt-frances-appeal-to-overturn-broadcasters-suspension-1097847752.html
Kremlin Vows Tough Response to Western Media After EU Court Rejects RT France's Appeal
The European Union moved to ban major Russian news outlets broadcasting in Russian and in a number of other languages on the territory of Europe following the... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
The Kremlin has slammed the EU court's decision to deny RT France as "negative", with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying it has caused both concern and regret. Peskov added that Russia will not leave the decision unanswered.The Grand Chamber of the European General Court earlier rejected RT France's appeal to overturn the suspension of the broadcaster's license in the EU.
09:27 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 27.07.2022)
The European Union moved to ban major Russian news outlets broadcasting in Russian and in a number of other languages on the territory of Europe following the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. The ban, which also affected websites and outlets' social media pages, was imposed under allegations of spreading fake news.
The Kremlin has slammed the EU court's decision to deny RT France as "negative", with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying it has caused both concern and regret. Peskov added that Russia will not leave the decision unanswered.
The Grand Chamber of the European General Court earlier rejected RT France's appeal to overturn the suspension of the broadcaster's license in the EU.
"The Grand Chamber of the General Court dismisses RT France's application for annulment of acts of the Council [of the European Union], adopted following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, temporarily prohibiting that organisation from broadcasting content," the court said in a press release.