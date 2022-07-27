https://sputniknews.com/20220727/doj-investigating-donald-trump-over-his-efforts-to-overturn-2020-election-as-part-of-criminal-probe-1097834662.html
DOJ Investigating Donald Trump Over His Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election as Part of Criminal Probe
DOJ Investigating Donald Trump Over His Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election as Part of Criminal Probe
The Department of Justice is investigating former President Donald Trump's role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters
Trump is officially being investigated by the D.O.J., The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Insiders told the Post that investigators are inspecting Trump's conversations as well as probing the phone records of his top aides as they relate to the January 6 insurrection, in which more than 2,000 of Trump's supporters attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.If faced with the option to charge Trump with crimes related to the January 6 attack, the U.S. attorney general, Merrick Garland, said he would "pursue justice without fear or favor." The D.O.J. will be using evidence to make their decisions based on investigations of two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence. Prosecutors are questioning those who were in Trump's inner circle to find information on conversations he had with his lawyers, as well as the use of "false electors" in an effort to overturn Biden's presidential win. Earlier this week, four members of the House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol called on the Justice Department to criminally investigate Trump.
DOJ Investigating Donald Trump Over His Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election as Part of Criminal Probe
The Department of Justice is investigating former President Donald Trump's role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters forced their way into the halls and chambers of the United States Capitol building through the use of physical violence in order to upend the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Trump is officially being investigated by the D.O.J., The Washington Post
reported on Tuesday. Insiders told the Post that investigators are inspecting Trump's conversations as well as probing the phone records of his top aides as they relate to the January 6 insurrection, in which more than 2,000 of Trump's supporters attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
If faced with the option to charge Trump with crimes related to the January 6 attack, the U.S. attorney general, Merrick Garland, said he would "pursue justice without fear or favor." The D.O.J. will be using evidence to make their decisions based on investigations of two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence.
Prosecutors are questioning those who were in Trump's
inner circle to find information on conversations he had with his lawyers, as well as the use of "false electors" in an effort to overturn Biden's presidential win.
Earlier this week, four members of the House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol called on the Justice Department to criminally investigate Trump.