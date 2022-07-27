International
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/creator-of-gaia-hypothesis-james-lovelock-dies-on-his-103rd-birthday-1097863657.html
Creator of Gaia Hypothesis James Lovelock Dies on His 103rd Birthday
17:32 GMT 27.07.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - James Lovelock, a prominent UK scientist who formulated the Gaia hypothesis that the Earth is a living organism, died on Tuesday on his 103rd birthday, his family said.
"Our beloved James Lovelock died yesterday in his home surrounded by his family on his 103rd birthday," the family said in a statement, as quoted by the Guardian.
Lovelock's health slipped after an unfortunate fall six months ago, the statement said, adding that the complications of the incident caused his death. The family noted that the scientist had been in good health before the injury.
Lovelock is known to be one of the most reputable independent scientists in the United Kingdom. He is particularly famous for suggesting the Gaia hypothesis, which presumes that the Earth is functioning like a living organism, and championing nuclear energy.
