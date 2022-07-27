https://sputniknews.com/20220727/creator-of-gaia-hypothesis-james-lovelock-dies-on-his-103rd-birthday-1097863657.html

Creator of Gaia Hypothesis James Lovelock Dies on His 103rd Birthday

Creator of Gaia Hypothesis James Lovelock Dies on His 103rd Birthday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - James Lovelock, a prominent UK scientist who formulated the Gaia hypothesis that the Earth is a living organism, died on Tuesday on his... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T17:32+0000

2022-07-27T17:32+0000

2022-07-27T17:32+0000

science

death

uk

gaia

hypothesis

earth

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097863510_0:184:2335:1497_1920x0_80_0_0_1fb1a3a31bbddd37d8af8ff8e08e76d1.jpg

"Our beloved James Lovelock died yesterday in his home surrounded by his family on his 103rd birthday," the family said in a statement, as quoted by the Guardian.Lovelock's health slipped after an unfortunate fall six months ago, the statement said, adding that the complications of the incident caused his death. The family noted that the scientist had been in good health before the injury.Lovelock is known to be one of the most reputable independent scientists in the United Kingdom. He is particularly famous for suggesting the Gaia hypothesis, which presumes that the Earth is functioning like a living organism, and championing nuclear energy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

science, death, uk, gaia, hypothesis, earth