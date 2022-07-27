https://sputniknews.com/20220727/coordination-center-for-maritime-grain-exports-from-ukraine-officially-launches-in-turkey-1097850989.html

Coordination Center for Maritime Grain Exports From Ukraine Officially Launches in Turkey

Coordination Center for Maritime Grain Exports From Ukraine Officially Launches in Turkey

Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal with the mediation from Turkey and the UN that assures the export of Ukrainian grain via a safe maritime corridor to... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T11:16+0000

2022-07-27T11:16+0000

2022-07-27T11:22+0000

europe

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097850989.jpg?1658920921

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has announced the official start of the work of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which will be monitoring the safe export of the grain from Ukraine via an established maritime route. Akar stressed that all of the center's work will be coordinated by UN representatives.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

europe, world