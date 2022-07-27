https://sputniknews.com/20220727/coordination-center-for-maritime-grain-exports-from-ukraine-officially-launches-in-turkey-1097850989.html
Coordination Center for Maritime Grain Exports From Ukraine Officially Launches in Turkey
Coordination Center for Maritime Grain Exports From Ukraine Officially Launches in Turkey
Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal with the mediation from Turkey and the UN that assures the export of Ukrainian grain via a safe maritime corridor to... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has announced the official start of the work of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which will be monitoring the safe export of the grain from Ukraine via an established maritime route. Akar stressed that all of the center's work will be coordinated by UN representatives.
Coordination Center for Maritime Grain Exports From Ukraine Officially Launches in Turkey
11:16 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 27.07.2022)
Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal with the mediation from Turkey and the UN that assures the export of Ukrainian grain via a safe maritime corridor to soothe concerns of the Western countries and the United Nations about a possible nascent global famine. Ankara agreed to monitor the process from a center in Istanbul and at sea.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has announced the official start of the work of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which will be monitoring the safe export of the grain from Ukraine via an established maritime route. Akar stressed that all of the center's work will be coordinated by UN representatives.