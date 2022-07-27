https://sputniknews.com/20220727/canada-police-charge-two-for-murder-of-acquitted-suspect-in-1985-air-india-bombing---rcmp-1097867273.html
Canada Police Charge Two for Murder of Acquitted Suspect in 1985 Air India Bombing - RCMP
Canada Police Charge Two for Murder of Acquitted Suspect in 1985 Air India Bombing - RCMP
"The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has obtained charges of first-degree murder against 21-year-old Tanner Fox and 23-year-old Jose Lopez for the murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik," the RCMP in British Columbia said.On July 14, Malik was fatally shot in a parking lot of the city of Surrey, British Columbia. The RCMP immediately launched an investigation labeling the incident as a "high profile crime."Although he was known as a successful businessman, Malik was often remembered as one of the individuals acquitted in 2005, of a terrorist attack carried out against an Air India flight in 1985, that left 331 passengers dead, mostly originating from Vancouver and Toronto.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two individuals have been charged for the murder of the formerly acquitted suspect of the 1985 Air India bombing, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has obtained charges of first-degree murder against 21-year-old Tanner Fox and 23-year-old Jose Lopez for the murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik," the RCMP in British Columbia said.
On July 14, Malik was fatally shot in a parking lot of the city of Surrey, British Columbia. The RCMP immediately launched an investigation labeling the incident as a "high profile crime."
Although he was known as a successful businessman, Malik was often remembered as one of the individuals acquitted in 2005, of a terrorist attack carried out against an Air India flight in 1985, that left 331 passengers dead, mostly originating from Vancouver and Toronto.