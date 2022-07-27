https://sputniknews.com/20220727/biden-delivers-remarks-after-testing-negative-for-covid-19-1097859090.html
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, DC after testing negative for COVID-19 earlier in the day.He announced in a tweet that he was going "back to the Oval" after testing negative for the virus. His physician Kevin O'Connor stressed that the president would continue to wear a mask for 10 full days any time he is around others as a precaution. He will also increase his "testing cadence" due to the possibility of a rebound case after Paxlovid treatment.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
15:44 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 15:45 GMT 27.07.2022)
The president's physician announced earlier on Wednesday that Biden had tested negative for the virus twice, and would be ending strict isolation. Nonetheless, given the possibility of rebound cases in Paxlovid users, Biden “will increase his testing cadence.”
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, DC after testing negative for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
He announced in a tweet
that he was going "back to the Oval" after testing negative for the virus. His physician Kevin O'Connor stressed that the president would continue to wear a mask for 10 full days any time he is around others as a precaution. He will also increase his "testing cadence" due to the possibility of a rebound case after Paxlovid treatment.
