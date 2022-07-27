https://sputniknews.com/20220727/biden-delivers-remarks-after-testing-negative-for-covid-19-1097859090.html

Biden Delivers Remarks After Testing Negative for COVID-19

Biden Delivers Remarks After Testing Negative for COVID-19

The president's physician announced earlier on Wednesday that Biden had tested negative for the virus twice, and would be ending strict isolation. Nonetheless... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T15:44+0000

2022-07-27T15:44+0000

2022-07-27T15:45+0000

us

joe biden

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097859320_0:8:3213:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_f359d2581082245b1eb8ddc2fc2b3091.jpg

US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, DC after testing negative for COVID-19 earlier in the day.He announced in a tweet that he was going "back to the Oval" after testing negative for the virus. His physician Kevin O'Connor stressed that the president would continue to wear a mask for 10 full days any time he is around others as a precaution. He will also increase his "testing cadence" due to the possibility of a rebound case after Paxlovid treatment.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Biden Delivers Remarks After Testing Negative for COVID-19 stream 2022-07-27T15:44+0000 true PT10M13S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, covid-19, видео