Beijing Slams US for Plan to Impose Sanctions Over Russian Oil Supplies to China
Last month, it was revealed that China's crude oil imports from Russia had increased 55% year-on-year to a record level in May. The developments came as Russia... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated that Beijing is completely against Washington's plan to slap sanctions on Russian oil deliveries to China."China and Russia conduct normal trade and economic cooperation on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect," he underscored.Zhao spoke after US Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill on Tuesday that would impose sanctions on any entity insuring or registering tankers, shipping oil or liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia. According to Rubio, Beijing supports Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine by buying Russian oil.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of the special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine following request from the Donbass republics to protect them from Kiev's provocations.Commenting on the sanctions that Western countries had imposed on Moscow in connection with its special operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that the sanctions - especially regarding oil and gas imports from Russia - have already backfired on those who introduced them.
Beijing Slams US for Plan to Impose Sanctions Over Russian Oil Supplies to China
07:39 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 27.07.2022)
Last month, it was revealed that China's crude oil imports from Russia had increased 55% year-on-year to a record level in May. The developments came as Russia remains under Western sanctions that were rolled out shortly after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated that Beijing is completely against Washington's plan to slap sanctions on Russian oil deliveries
to China.
The Ministry’s spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Wednesday that Beijing is “categorically against such illegal unilateral sanctions” by the US.
“China and Russia conduct normal trade and economic cooperation on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect,” he underscored.
The Chinese diplomat stressed that Beijing's collaboration with Moscow is not aimed against anyone, adding, “we will also not tolerate outside interference.”
Zhao spoke after US Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill on Tuesday that would impose sanctions on any entity insuring or registering tankers, shipping oil or liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia. According to Rubio, Beijing supports Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine
by buying Russian oil.
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of the special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine following request from the Donbass republics to protect them from Kiev’s provocations.
Commenting on the sanctions that Western countries had imposed on Moscow in connection with its special operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that the sanctions - especially regarding oil and gas imports from Russia - have already backfired on those who introduced them.