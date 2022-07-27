International
Anti-UN Protest: Two Indian Peacekeepers Among 15 Killed in Congo
congo
democratic republic of congo
congo
india
united nations
© AFP 2022 / MICHEL LUNANGACongolese demonstrators gesture during a protest against the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO in Goma on July 26, 2022
© AFP 2022 / MICHEL LUNANGA
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in central Africa has been witnessing continuous violence over the past 25 years involving at least 122 rebel groups. According to United Nations, more than 12,000 troops and 1,600 police forces were deployed in the country as of November 2021.
Fifteen people -- three United Nations peacekeepers and 12 civilians -- were killed during the second day of anti-UN protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq announced on Tuesday.
Two of the three UN peacekeepers were from India's Border Security Force, and one was a Moroccan national. They were part of MONUSCO - the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in DR Congo.
Since Monday, protests have been reported outside the MONUSCO headquarters in northeast Goma city. The crowds have accused the United Nations of failing to stop armed groups, which have been fighting for decades.
The protest on Tuesday spread to Butembo city, which is some 300 kilometers away from Goma.
Meanwhile, Haq condemned the violence in a statement, saying: "any attack directed against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and calls upon the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents and swiftly bring those responsible to justice."
The UN says protesters "snatched weapons" from the Congolese police and fired them at peacekeeping forces.
According to Reuters, UN peacekeeping troops were attacked by the protestors with “rocks and petrol bombs.”
The UN said that their forces were advised to use tear gas and only warning shots in the event of an emergency.
"Obviously, if there's any responsibility by UN forces for any of the injuries or any of the deaths, we will follow up on that," the statement issued by Haq further adds.
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he was deeply saddened at the loss of the two valiant Indian peacekeepers and demanded that the perpetrators of the "outrageous attacks" be held accountable and brought to justice.
In May this year, up to 74 BSF troops were deployed in the DRC, the external affair ministry informed.
The latest protest was reportedly called up by ruling party youth wing members, who want the withdrawal of UN forces from the DRC.
Since May, the Congo Army has been fighting with the rebel group, which is waging its most sustained offensive since a 2012-2013 insurrection, when it seized vast swathes of territory.
The eastern region, which is rich in minerals, has been the battleground for more than a hundred armed groups fighting for the control of territory.
