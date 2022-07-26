https://sputniknews.com/20220726/why-the-movement-must-practice-solidarity-with-anti-colonial-struggles-1097791968.html

Why The Movement Must Practice Solidarity With Anti-Colonial Struggles

Media Ignores NATO Provocations In Eastern Europe, Putin-Hitler Comparisons Hamper Efforts At Diplomacy, US Political Parties Need A Rebrand

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss why the narrative pushed by the mainstream media of "Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as unprovoked” obscures the very real threats by NATO, NATO’s support for the post-Maidan coup government in Ukraine that allowed and waged oppression of ethnic Russians in Ukraine, and why the US is interested in continuing to pour military aid into Ukraine and fight to the last Ukrainian.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joshua Cho, freelance writer and media critic to discuss how comparisons of Vladimir Putin to Hitler shut down any discussion of diplomacy as “appeasement,” the tradition of comparing world leaders who happen to challenge American imperialism to Hitler, why the comparison to appeasement is not historically accurate and implies a justification of war, and the misrepresentations of Putin’s stated causes of the war as a desire to resurrect the Russian empire.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss why the Republican Party should be rebranded as the “Bad Loser Party” because of the emerging strategy of challenging elections that have taken root in elections across the country, why Democrats do not levy a real challenge to the Republican Party and why an alternative political structure is needed, and the appetite for an alternative to the two-party system that addresses the ravages of militarism and capitalism.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the recent anniversary of the Sandinista revolution in Nicaragua and the revolution’s advances, the complicity of so-called progressives like Ilhan Omar in expanding the US imperial footprint in Africa, and how the movement in the US should be oriented toward anti-colonial and anti-imperialist struggles abroad.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

