WHO: Monkeypox Outbreak Caused No Deaths in Europe So Far
WHO: Monkeypox Outbreak Caused No Deaths in Europe So Far
ZURICH (Sputnik) - Europe has logged no deaths resulting from monkeypox infections, while recording some 12,000 probable or confirmed cases since mid-May, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Tuesday.
"From 13 May through 22 July, close to 12,000 probable or confirmed cases, mostly in men who have sex with men, have been reported in the [European] Region, of whom 8% were hospitalized with, fortunately, no deaths to date," Kluge said in a statement.
The health official noted that the number of women and children who contracted the disease is growing, but is still minimal.
"Close-contact sexual transmission is the key mode of spread, but cases are being detected through household transmission episodes, and sometimes with no clear exposure history at all," Kluge said.
He also called on the governments to enhance collaboration in accumulating information on the vaccines and antivirals for monkeypox, urging them to show their commitment to the principles of equity.
On Saturday, the WHO declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern and said that over 16,000 cases of the infection have been registered so far in 75 countries and territories.