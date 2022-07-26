https://sputniknews.com/20220726/who-monkeypox-outbreak-caused-no-deaths-in-europe-so-far-1097829226.html

WHO: Monkeypox Outbreak Caused No Deaths in Europe So Far

WHO: Monkeypox Outbreak Caused No Deaths in Europe So Far

ZURICH (Sputnik) - Europe has logged no deaths resulting from monkeypox infections, while recording some 12,000 probable or confirmed cases since mid-May... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T18:32+0000

2022-07-26T18:32+0000

2022-07-26T18:32+0000

world health organization (who)

europe

monkeypox

death

health

virus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097829080_0:36:3071:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_2ae1ede3fd5389faf40bd8e2df75836c.jpg

"From 13 May through 22 July, close to 12,000 probable or confirmed cases, mostly in men who have sex with men, have been reported in the [European] Region, of whom 8% were hospitalized with, fortunately, no deaths to date," Kluge said in a statement.The health official noted that the number of women and children who contracted the disease is growing, but is still minimal.He also called on the governments to enhance collaboration in accumulating information on the vaccines and antivirals for monkeypox, urging them to show their commitment to the principles of equity.On Saturday, the WHO declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern and said that over 16,000 cases of the infection have been registered so far in 75 countries and territories.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world health organization (who), europe, monkeypox, death, health, virus