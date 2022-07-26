International
https://sputniknews.com/20220726/white-house-helping-pelosi-make-best-decision-about-possible-trip-to-taiwan-1097830771.html
White House Helping Pelosi Make Best Decision About Possible Trip to Taiwan
White House Helping Pelosi Make Best Decision About Possible Trip to Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House continues to provide House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will all the information needed to help her make the best decision on... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T20:05+0000
2022-07-26T20:05+0000
nancy pelosi
white house
taiwan
china
john kirby
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092735279_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_90041e3e0d835e43afa3703ce613988f.jpg
Pelosi is reportedly planning a trip to Taiwan in the coming weeks which may trigger a response from Beijing.Beijing will take decisive measures if Pelosi follows through on her visit to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday. China has repeatedly criticized the US for maintaining official contacts with Taiwan, saying such actions infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.US President Joe Biden in response to the reported trip said that the military does not consider the visit a good idea right now. Pelosi has declined to comment on any travel plans due to security concerns when asked about a possible visit to Taiwan.Pelosi would become the most senior US lawmaker to visit Taiwan in the 25 years since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s trip to the region in 1997.
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/we-are-fully-prepared-china-pledges-serious-consequences-for-us-if-pelosi-visits-taiwan-1097787890.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092735279_35:0:2766:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc75bf947ef9e5064da8764df6567ad8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nancy pelosi, white house, taiwan, china, john kirby

White House Helping Pelosi Make Best Decision About Possible Trip to Taiwan

20:05 GMT 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., pauses as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., pauses as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House continues to provide House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will all the information needed to help her make the best decision on her possible trip to Taiwan, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.
Pelosi is reportedly planning a trip to Taiwan in the coming weeks which may trigger a response from Beijing.
"We work closely with her staff to make sure that she has all the context, all the information, all the facts that she needs to make the best decisions about her travel and we continue to do that," Kirby said during a conference call.
Beijing will take decisive measures if Pelosi follows through on her visit to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday. China has repeatedly criticized the US for maintaining official contacts with Taiwan, saying such actions infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.
US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
'We Are Fully Prepared': China Pledges 'Serious Consequences' for US If Pelosi Visits Taiwan
Yesterday, 17:19 GMT
US President Joe Biden in response to the reported trip said that the military does not consider the visit a good idea right now. Pelosi has declined to comment on any travel plans due to security concerns when asked about a possible visit to Taiwan.
Pelosi would become the most senior US lawmaker to visit Taiwan in the 25 years since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s trip to the region in 1997.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала