White House Helping Pelosi Make Best Decision About Possible Trip to Taiwan
White House Helping Pelosi Make Best Decision About Possible Trip to Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House continues to provide House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will all the information needed to help her make the best decision on...
Pelosi is reportedly planning a trip to Taiwan in the coming weeks which may trigger a response from Beijing.Beijing will take decisive measures if Pelosi follows through on her visit to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday. China has repeatedly criticized the US for maintaining official contacts with Taiwan, saying such actions infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.US President Joe Biden in response to the reported trip said that the military does not consider the visit a good idea right now. Pelosi has declined to comment on any travel plans due to security concerns when asked about a possible visit to Taiwan.Pelosi would become the most senior US lawmaker to visit Taiwan in the 25 years since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's trip to the region in 1997.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House continues to provide House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will all the information needed to help her make the best decision on her possible trip to Taiwan, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.
Pelosi is reportedly planning a trip to Taiwan in the coming weeks which may trigger a response from Beijing.
"We work closely with her staff to make sure that she has all the context, all the information, all the facts that she needs to make the best decisions about her travel and we continue to do that," Kirby said during a conference call.
Beijing will take decisive measures if Pelosi follows through on her visit to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday. China has repeatedly criticized the US for maintaining official contacts with Taiwan, saying such actions infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.
US President Joe Biden in response to the reported trip said that the military does not consider the visit a good idea right now. Pelosi has declined to comment on any travel plans due to security concerns when asked about a possible visit to Taiwan.
Pelosi would become the most senior US lawmaker to visit Taiwan in the 25 years since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s trip to the region in 1997.