https://sputniknews.com/20220726/white-house-helping-pelosi-make-best-decision-about-possible-trip-to-taiwan-1097830771.html

White House Helping Pelosi Make Best Decision About Possible Trip to Taiwan

White House Helping Pelosi Make Best Decision About Possible Trip to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House continues to provide House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will all the information needed to help her make the best decision on... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T20:05+0000

2022-07-26T20:05+0000

2022-07-26T20:05+0000

nancy pelosi

white house

taiwan

china

john kirby

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092735279_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_90041e3e0d835e43afa3703ce613988f.jpg

Pelosi is reportedly planning a trip to Taiwan in the coming weeks which may trigger a response from Beijing.Beijing will take decisive measures if Pelosi follows through on her visit to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday. China has repeatedly criticized the US for maintaining official contacts with Taiwan, saying such actions infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.US President Joe Biden in response to the reported trip said that the military does not consider the visit a good idea right now. Pelosi has declined to comment on any travel plans due to security concerns when asked about a possible visit to Taiwan.Pelosi would become the most senior US lawmaker to visit Taiwan in the 25 years since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s trip to the region in 1997.

https://sputniknews.com/20220725/we-are-fully-prepared-china-pledges-serious-consequences-for-us-if-pelosi-visits-taiwan-1097787890.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nancy pelosi, white house, taiwan, china, john kirby