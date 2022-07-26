https://sputniknews.com/20220726/wall-street-down-most-in-a-month-as-recession-fear-heightens-before-july-rate-hike-1097832321.html

Wall Street Down Most in a Month as Recession Fear Heightens Before July Rate Hike

"[The] primary concern has to be inflation and the longer-term consequences of not getting a grip of it immediately," said Craig Erlam, analyst at online trading platform OANDA. "Investors will be paying very close attention."The S&P 500 index, representing the top 500 US stocks, closed down almost 1.2% on Tuesday. It was the index’s biggest daily decline since a 2% drop on June 28.The Dow Jones Industrial Average, comprising stocks of 30 large US corporations, settled down 0.7%. It was also the Dow’s biggest drop in almost a month since a 1.6% drop on June 28.The Nasdaq Composite, which comprises marquee technology names such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, finished down 1.9%. It was the tech barometer’s sharpest setback in two weeks, after a drop of 2.2% on July 11.Stocks fell after a rash of negative US data on housing to consumer confidence.Sales of new US homes fell just over 8% in June from a month ago and were down double-digits from a year earlier, according to government figures that reinforced the notion of a housing market weakening from surging mortgage rates and declining consumer confidence.US consumer confidence, meanwhile, fell for a third month in a row in July, The Conference Board said, as Americans’ anxiety about a potential recession grew from Federal Reserve rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation at 40-year highs.The Federal Reserve is likely to hike rates by 0.75% on Wednesday, in what would be its fourth rate hike since March. Rates stood at 0-0.25% in February and could range at 2.0-2.5% by Wednesday.The central bank has the option of three more rate revisions before the year-end. Despite such increases, inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index expanded by 9.1% in the year to June, its highest in four decades. The central bank’s tolerance for inflation is a mere 2% per year.Economists say the Federal Reserve risks pushing the economy into a recession if it continues with its present trajectory of rate hikes. US gross domestic product (GDP) already declined 1.6% in the first quarter. The Commerce Department will issue its first reading for second quarter GDP on Thursday, with only a negative required to technically send the economy into a recession.

wall street, recession, gdp, us federal reserve