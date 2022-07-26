International
Video - Debate of UK Premiership Candidates Interrupted as Program Host Faints
Video - Debate of UK Premiership Candidates Interrupted as Program Host Faints
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second election debate between candidates for the position of UK Prime Minister, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and
During Truss's answer to the question about the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, there was an unexpected rumble, which interrupted the broadcast. Talk TV later apologized for the incident."For viewers of tonight's The Sun Showdown, there has been a medical issue. It's not a security issue and the candidates are okay," the broadcaster wrote on Twitter, adding that the host fainted on air of the program. The host was fine, but could not continue the debate, it added.Last week, the UK saw the fifth round of the voting in the Tories' leader race, with Sunak coming first with 137 votes, and Truss overtaking the third candidate, junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt, with 113 votes to Mordaunt's 105.A total of 11 candidates initially announced their nomination for the prime minister's seat after outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.
Video - Debate of UK Premiership Candidates Interrupted as Program Host Faints

20:54 GMT 26.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JEFF OVERSA handout picture released by the BBC, taken and received on July 25, 2022, shows Conservative politicians and candidates to be the the Leader of the Conservative Party, and Britain's next Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak (L) and Liss Truss, as they appear on the BBC's 'The UK's Next Prime Minister
A handout picture released by the BBC, taken and received on July 25, 2022, shows Conservative politicians and candidates to be the the Leader of the Conservative Party, and Britain's next Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak (L) and Liss Truss, as they appear on the BBC's 'The UK's Next Prime Minister - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JEFF OVERS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second election debate between candidates for the position of UK Prime Minister, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, was interrupted on Tuesday as the program's host, Kate McCann, lost consciousness on air of the Talk TV broadcaster.
During Truss's answer to the question about the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, there was an unexpected rumble, which interrupted the broadcast. Talk TV later apologized for the incident.
"For viewers of tonight's The Sun Showdown, there has been a medical issue. It's not a security issue and the candidates are okay," the broadcaster wrote on Twitter, adding that the host fainted on air of the program. The host was fine, but could not continue the debate, it added.
Last week, the UK saw the fifth round of the voting in the Tories' leader race, with Sunak coming first with 137 votes, and Truss overtaking the third candidate, junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt, with 113 votes to Mordaunt's 105.
A total of 11 candidates initially announced their nomination for the prime minister's seat after outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.
