Uzbekistan Urges Taliban to Sever All Ties With Terrorist Organizations

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan has urged the interim Afghan government led by the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to sever all ties... 26.07.2022

The Uzbek capital of Tashkent is hosting a two-day international conference on Afghanistan on Monday and Tuesday. Over 100 foreign delegations are taking part in the conference.The Uzbek president also urged participants to direct their efforts to creating necessary conditions for Afghanistan to become a peaceful, stable and prosperous country free from terrorism and drugs.Since taking power in Afghanistan in fall of 2021, the Taliban have been battling a local branch of the Daesh terror group*, which is believed to be behind the majority of recent terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the Daesh presence in the country is small and the movement has made progress in eradicating it.* The Taliban is an organization sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorist activities*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

