Uzbekistan Urges Taliban to Sever All Ties With Terrorist Organizations
In this Aug. 15, 2021, file photo, Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan. In the U.S. departure from Afghanistan, China has seen the realization of long-held hopes for a reduction of the influence of a geopolitical rival in what it considers its backyard
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan has urged the interim Afghan government led by the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to sever all ties with terrorist organizations, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Tuesday.
The Uzbek capital of Tashkent is hosting a two-day international conference on Afghanistan on Monday and Tuesday. Over 100 foreign delegations are taking part in the conference.
"We call on the current government of Afghanistan to demonstrate strong resolve and take decisive measures to prevent and counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to sever ties with all terrorist organizations. This will facilitate the strengthening of confidence in the interim government," Mirziyoyev said in an address to the participants of the conference.
The Uzbek president also urged participants to direct their efforts to creating necessary conditions for Afghanistan to become a peaceful, stable and prosperous country free from terrorism and drugs.
"Our priority should be economic recovery, which is an important condition for achieving lasting peace in this long-suffering country," Mirziyoyev added.
Since taking power in Afghanistan in fall of 2021, the Taliban have been battling a local branch of the Daesh terror group*, which is believed to be behind the majority of recent terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the Daesh presence in the country is small and the movement has made progress in eradicating it.
* The Taliban is an organization sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorist activities
*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries