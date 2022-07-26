https://sputniknews.com/20220726/us-intel-to-produce-semiconductors-for-taiwanese-mediatek-1097810390.html
US Intel to Produce Semiconductors for Taiwanese MediaTek
US Intel to Produce Semiconductors for Taiwanese MediaTek
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US technology company Intel announced that it would produce chips for Taiwanese chipmaking company MediaTek, aiming to balance supply chains... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T10:12+0000
2022-07-26T10:12+0000
2022-07-26T10:13+0000
taiwan
semiconductors
us
mediatek
intel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107938/74/1079387403_0:69:800:519_1920x0_80_0_0_f1c60bd0d8da12db941fc24925bf846c.jpg
MediaTek is one of the leading suppliers of smartphone processors and a major competitor to US-based company Qualcomm. Intel will produce several chips for MediaTek for a range of smart devices, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.At the same time, Intel views collaboration with MediaTek as an opportunity for further growth in chip production industry.MediaTek says it regards the agreement with Intel as an opportunity to diversify sourcing and supply chains to further accommodate the growing demand for their products.IFS was founded in 2021 to address the mounting global demand for advanced semiconductor production. IFS holds manufacture capabilities in the United States and Europe, with additional benefits stemming from Intel's recently announced factory expansions at existing sites, as well as plans for major new investments in the new sites in Ohio and Germany.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107938/74/1079387403_0:0:800:600_1920x0_80_0_0_722883d451785742f90a1b1299b4c5bc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
taiwan, semiconductors, us, mediatek, intel
US Intel to Produce Semiconductors for Taiwanese MediaTek
10:12 GMT 26.07.2022 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 26.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US technology company Intel announced that it would produce chips for Taiwanese chipmaking company MediaTek, aiming to balance supply chains amid a persistent global shortage of semiconductors.
MediaTek is one of the leading suppliers of smartphone processors
and a major competitor to US-based company Qualcomm. Intel will produce several chips for MediaTek for a range of smart devices, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.
"Intel and MediaTek today announced a strategic partnership to manufacture chips using Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS) advanced process technologies. The agreement is designed to help MediaTek build a more balanced, resilient supply chain through the addition of a new foundry partner with significant capacity in the United States and Europe," the statement read.
At the same time, Intel views collaboration with MediaTek as an opportunity for further growth in chip production industry.
"As one of the world’s leading fabless chip designers powering more than 2 billion devices a year, MediaTek is a terrific partner for IFS as we enter our next phase of growth," IFS President Randhir Thakur said.
MediaTek says it regards the agreement with Intel as an opportunity to diversify sourcing and supply chains to further accommodate the growing demand for their products.
"MediaTek has long adopted a multi-sourcing strategy... With its commitment to major capacity expansions, IFS provides value to MediaTek as we seek to create a more diversified supply chain. We look forward to building a long-term partnership to serve the fast-growing demand for our products from customers across the globe," corporate senior vice president at MediaTek N.S. Tsai said.
IFS was founded in 2021 to address the mounting global demand for advanced semiconductor production
. IFS holds manufacture capabilities in the United States and Europe, with additional benefits stemming from Intel's recently announced factory expansions at existing sites, as well as plans for major new investments in the new sites in Ohio and Germany.