US Intel to Produce Semiconductors for Taiwanese MediaTek

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US technology company Intel announced that it would produce chips for Taiwanese chipmaking company MediaTek, aiming to balance supply chains... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

MediaTek is one of the leading suppliers of smartphone processors and a major competitor to US-based company Qualcomm. Intel will produce several chips for MediaTek for a range of smart devices, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.At the same time, Intel views collaboration with MediaTek as an opportunity for further growth in chip production industry.MediaTek says it regards the agreement with Intel as an opportunity to diversify sourcing and supply chains to further accommodate the growing demand for their products.IFS was founded in 2021 to address the mounting global demand for advanced semiconductor production. IFS holds manufacture capabilities in the United States and Europe, with additional benefits stemming from Intel's recently announced factory expansions at existing sites, as well as plans for major new investments in the new sites in Ohio and Germany.

