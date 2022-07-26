International
https://sputniknews.com/20220726/ukraines-sovereignty-democracy-threatened-by-internal-corruption---state-department-1097830539.html
Ukraine's Sovereignty, Democracy Threatened by Internal Corruption - State Department
19:47 GMT 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press OfficeIn this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government’s sovereignty and democratic institutions are threatened by internal corruption in addition to the Russian special military operation, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.
"Beyond the external threat that Ukraine faces from Russia, Ukraine, like many other governments around the world, continues to face another threat to its long-term success as a sovereign, independent, democratic and prosperous country, and that’s corruption," Price said during a press briefing.
The threat posed by corruption can be "corrosive" to democracy and sovereignty, Price added.
The United States will support sustained efforts in Ukraine to increase transparency, democratic institutions, anti-corruption infrastructure and the rule of law, Price also said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2022
Situation in Ukraine
US Analyst: Time Has Come for American Politicians to Hold Kiev Responsible for Endemic Corruption
23 July, 13:03 GMT
The European Union in its annual report on Ukrainian accession, released Tuesday, found that Kiev needs to pursue reforms in the areas of justice, rule of law and anti-corruption. The EU will also help support Ukraine in its "European path" and reconstruction efforts, according to the report.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday accused the EU of turning a blind eye to Ukrainian corruption while supplying the country with weapons. The weapons supplied to Ukraine resurface in European countries and replenish the arsenals of organized criminals, Zakharova stated.
