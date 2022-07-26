https://sputniknews.com/20220726/trump-says-us-became-beggar-nation-asking-other-countries-for-energy-1097831728.html

Trump Says US Became ‘Beggar Nation’ Asking Other Countries for Energy

“Our country has been brought to its knees, literally brought to its knees," Trump said in a speech at the America First Agenda Summit. "Inflation is the highest in 49 years - 9.1%. A lot of people think it's much higher than that. Gas prices have reached the highest in the history of our country. We've become a beggar nation groveling to other countries for energy.”Trump said the United States is on the verge of a historic midterm election and Americans will reject “the failed reign” of President Joe Biden, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as a result.Trump said he “strongly believes” that a Republican candidate will become the next president of the United States in 2024, but he did not say who that person will be.In Trump’s view, there's no higher priority than to make streets safe again and to control US borders by stopping illegal immigrants, drug trafficking and criminals.Earlier in July, Trump said in an interview that he had made up his mind on whether to run for election in 2024 and the only remaining question was whether to reveal his decision before or after the midterm vote in November.

