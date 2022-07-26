https://sputniknews.com/20220726/trump-says-china-to-take-taiwan-after-us-allegedly-surrendered-ukraine-to-russia-1097832826.html

Trump Says China to Take Taiwan After US Allegedly Surrendered Ukraine to Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China is going to take Taiwan after the United States allegedly "surrendered" Ukraine to Russia, former US President Donald Trump said... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

"We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country Ukraine killing hundreds of thousands of people and it will only get worse and it would never ever, ever have happened if I was your commander in chief… and China with Taiwan is next," Trump said on Tuesday.Trump noted that the United States had also surrendered Afghanistan and left behind US citizens and $85 billion worth of "the finest military equipment in the world."Last week, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in its annual White Book that Tokyo believes China may carry out a landing operation to establish control over Taiwan. The White Book also said the balance of power was shifting in favor of China.

