Trump Says China to Take Taiwan After US Allegedly Surrendered Ukraine to Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China is going to take Taiwan after the United States allegedly "surrendered" Ukraine to Russia, former US President Donald Trump said
"We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country Ukraine killing hundreds of thousands of people and it will only get worse and it would never ever, ever have happened if I was your commander in chief… and China with Taiwan is next," Trump said on Tuesday.Trump noted that the United States had also surrendered Afghanistan and left behind US citizens and $85 billion worth of "the finest military equipment in the world."Last week, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in its annual White Book that Tokyo believes China may carry out a landing operation to establish control over Taiwan. The White Book also said the balance of power was shifting in favor of China.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China is going to take Taiwan after the United States allegedly "surrendered" Ukraine to Russia, former US President Donald Trump said in a speech at the America First Agenda Summit.
"We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country Ukraine killing hundreds of thousands of people and it will only get worse and it would never ever, ever have happened if I was your commander in chief… and China with Taiwan is next," Trump said on Tuesday.
Trump noted that the United States had also surrendered Afghanistan and left behind US citizens and $85 billion worth of "the finest military equipment in the world."
Last week, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in its annual White Book that Tokyo believes China may carry out a landing operation to establish control over Taiwan. The White Book also said the balance of power was shifting in favor of China.