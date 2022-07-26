https://sputniknews.com/20220726/thousands-of-cow-carcasses-dumped-into-kansas-landfills-after-deadly-heatwave-1097825671.html
Thousands of Cow Carcasses 'Dumped Into Kansas Landfills' After Deadly Heatwave
kansas
As the record-breaking heat swept across the US, Kansas, which is among the top three US beef producers, reported 2,000 dead cattle. Temperatures spiked to more than 100°F (38°C) in many parts of the state last month.
Thousands of cow carcasses were dumped into Kansas landfills after a blistering heatwave last month led to mass deaths of cattle. According to Reuters, US cattle farms delivered the carcasses to landfills where they were flattened with machinery and mixed in with trash.
The farms had to turn to unconventional methods of disposal because the facilities which turn cows into pet food and fertilizer products were unable to cope with demand due to the skyrocketing deaths.
Last month, Kansas, which is one of the US’ top three beef producers, reported 2,000 cattle dead due to the scorching heat. However, other estimates place the number as high as 10,000.